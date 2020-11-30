New York Mets
1984: Koch announces Shea Stadium to get outfield seats and artificial turf
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
This morning, a twitter discussion started regarding Shea Stadium. I said that despite the T-Shirt Enthusiasts Lovers for watching the game from 500 feet away on a bridge, I think Citi Field is meh and would have liked refurbished Shea Stadium....
New York Mets and Jacob Barnes avoid arbitration with one-year deal
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 28m
A team can never have enough bullpen arms. Today's game is especially demanding in that area, as starters' average innings per turn is decreasing and relievers take a heavier load. The New York Mets know this, as the bullpen failed in the shortened...
Chris Young pulls name out of Mets GM consideration | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 1h
Chris Young has pulled his name out of consideration for the New York Mets' vacant general manager job, as first reported by Joel Sherman of the New York Post
Free-agent market for James McCann heating up, will the Yankees or Mets come out on top?
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
Catcher is one of baseball's most important position. They have to call a ballgame, prevent base stealers, field a very difficult position, and still hit four or five times per game. It's incredibly demanding, and that's why truly great backstops...
Chris Young Withdraws From Mets’ GM Search
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
Former Major League pitcher Chris Young has withdrawn his name from consideration in the Mets' GM search. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Mets360 - Where does Luis Guillorme fit into the Mets infield puzzle?
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
By John Fox November 30, 2020 Sorting out the 2021 Met infield is somewhat like assembling a puzzle. There is an array of pieces, and whe...
Chris Young Bows Out of Mets’ General Manager Contention
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 2h
The New York Mets' general manager candidates continue to dwindle.On Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that former Mets' pitcher and MLB Senior Vice President overseeing the O
Four questions for Phillies' offseason with J.T. Realmuto in free agency and team searching for a GM - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa Nov 30, 2020 at 11:48 am ET11 min read — CBS Sports 2h
The Phillies have one significant free agent to re-sign and a bullpen to fix
