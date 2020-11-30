New York Mets
Mets not bringing back bench coach Hensley Meulens
by: Mark Fischer — New York Post 55m
The Mets are keeping manager Luis Rojas, but the coaching staff won’t be completely the same next season. Bench coach Hensley Meulens won’t be back, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed
Baseball Executive Needed, Cojones Required
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 4m
Hire me, Steve! Another day, another disappointment for the Mets in their search to hire an executive. After lowering their sights to a GM w...
NY Mets aren't keeping Hensley Meulens as their bench coach in 2021
by: Staff Report, NorthJersey.com — North Jersey 11m
Hensley Meulens' tenure as the Mets' bench coach lasted just one year, as the team will not bring him back for the 2021 season.
Mets’ front-office struggle is early Steve Cohen failure: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 23m
This will become secondary once the Mets sign Trevor Bauer or J.T. Realmuto or George Springer or some combination of all three. Because fans care about players — notably star players — way more
It's beginning to look a lot like an action-packed Mets offseason | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 39m
Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss how the Mets could be spending their time this offseason. The guys touch on how team president Sandy Alderson might be...
Hensley Meulens Out As Mets’ Bench Coach
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 51m
The Mets will have a new bench coach in 2021, as the club informed Hensley Meulens that he will not …
Scouting Report - OF - Eric Kennedy
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 54m
Eric Kennedy CF 5-11 200 Texas 2020 Texas stat line - 17-G, 59-AB, .288/.380/.356, 1-HR Prospect Worldwide - 7. C...
Pleasant Good Evening Podcast Episode 14: There’s Nothing To Talk About But We Tried Anyway
by: Sam Lebowitz — Mets Merized Online 59m
https://open.spotify.com/episode/08mkSzqzFd26aDN8VqDNpF?si=Qsdw0IG4Ry64lgIGZ34m9QWelcome back to another episode of the Pleasant Good Evening Podcast, Mets fans! It was a terribly slow news week,
Wait, I don’t get my Mets tickets until 24 hours before?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
This came my way via twitter. Is this what everyone else is experiencing? I no longer buy tickets, after all, baseball is boring and the David Wright retirement game broke my son, and then Dom Smith broke me when he went vulgar, so we won’t be...
Predicable media starting to tear down... the ethical concerns from the anonymous source is hysterical. In a sport rooted in corruption I can’t even start to unpack that.Mets' front-office struggle is early Steve Cohen failure: Sherman https://t.co/VSBcRpJThW https://t.co/XJ5GT5nCGTBlogger / Podcaster
Today's the last day of our Black Friday sale, where you can subscribe to @TheAthletic for $1/month for the next year (or give someone else a gift subscription). You can subscribe through any of my favorite 2020 stories, like this one on July 4, 1985: https://t.co/TKWj2sorZtBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @ellesep: Vote Edgardo Alfonzo for bench coachBlogger / Podcaster
I think it’s balancing the needs across the board. You can’t have it all.... if McCann, Springer, Bauer is the offseason that is pretty good. Assuming good under the radar movesThe Mets are interested in James McCann. Time will tell if this is Wilpon-style cheaping out (paying 90% as much for something 65% as good). Here's hoping that it's part of a smart, comprehensive, analytical strategy by Cohen and co.Blogger / Podcaster
What does it say to Luis Rojas if the #Mets brought Carlos Beltrán as the bench coach? I mean, the only reason Rojas got the opportunity when he did was because they had to fire Beltrán It’d be fun I guess, but that’s basically telling Rojas you’re back but we have no faithMinors
