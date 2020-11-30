Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mike's Mets
Baseball Executive Needed, Cojones Required

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 2h

Hire me, Steve! Another day, another disappointment for the Mets in their search to hire an executive. After lowering their sights to a GM w...

Big League Stew
Remembering the biggest baseball fan I know: A look at what we lost this year

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 10m

There are a lot of ways to die in a pandemic and not end up a COVID stat. One is to be in fading health and not be able to get lifesaving care when needed.

MLB: Mets.com
Meulens out as Mets' bench coach for '21

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 12m

Luis Rojas is about to have at least one new member of his coaching staff. Bench coach Hensley Meulens will not return to that position in 2021, a source confirmed, putting the Mets in line to employ their fifth bench coach in the last five seasons....

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets Player Evaluations: Pitcher Dellin Betances

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 34m

Dellin Betances was the big signing the New York Mets made last offseason to bolster their struggling bullpen. In his first season in Queens, injuries and lack of spring training held him back from reclaiming his role as one of the best relievers in...

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - OF - Joshua Baez

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 42m

  Joshua Baez   OF       6-3       220       Dexter Southfield HS (MA)   PG  -   Joshua Baez is a 2021 OF/RHP with a 6-3 220 lb. frame from ...

Mets Junkies
Chris Young is out. Owens the man for the job?

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 1h

According to Joel Sherman, former Met starting pitcher and Princeton product Chris Young, won’t be BvW’s replacement. Chris Young has pulled his name from consideration for the job. The GM an…

Mets Merized
Mets Part Ways with Bench Coach Hensley Meulens

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 1h

For the fourth time in four years, the New York Mets will be hiring a new bench coach.As reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, the Mets "informed veteran bench coach Hensley Meulens

Newsday
Hensley Meulens won't return as Mets' bench coach | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 30, 2020 6:06 PM Newsday 2h

Hensley Meulens, hired about a year ago to be then-manager Carlos Beltran’s right-hand man, won’t be back in 2021 as the Mets’ bench coach. The first known change to the major-league coaching staff un

