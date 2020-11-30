New York Mets
Meulens out as Mets' bench coach for '21
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 11m
Luis Rojas is about to have at least one new member of his coaching staff. Bench coach Hensley Meulens will not return to that position in 2021, a source confirmed, putting the Mets in line to employ their fifth bench coach in the last five seasons....
Remembering the biggest baseball fan I know: A look at what we lost this year
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 9m
There are a lot of ways to die in a pandemic and not end up a COVID stat. One is to be in fading health and not be able to get lifesaving care when needed.
New York Mets Player Evaluations: Pitcher Dellin Betances
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 33m
Dellin Betances was the big signing the New York Mets made last offseason to bolster their struggling bullpen. In his first season in Queens, injuries and lack of spring training held him back from reclaiming his role as one of the best relievers in...
Scouting Report - OF - Joshua Baez
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 41m
Joshua Baez OF 6-3 220 Dexter Southfield HS (MA) PG - Joshua Baez is a 2021 OF/RHP with a 6-3 220 lb. frame from ...
Chris Young is out. Owens the man for the job?
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
According to Joel Sherman, former Met starting pitcher and Princeton product Chris Young, won’t be BvW’s replacement. Chris Young has pulled his name from consideration for the job. The GM an…
Mets Part Ways with Bench Coach Hensley Meulens
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1h
For the fourth time in four years, the New York Mets will be hiring a new bench coach.As reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, the Mets "informed veteran bench coach Hensley Meulens
Hensley Meulens won't return as Mets' bench coach | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 30, 2020 6:06 PM — Newsday 2h
Hensley Meulens, hired about a year ago to be then-manager Carlos Beltran’s right-hand man, won’t be back in 2021 as the Mets’ bench coach. The first known change to the major-league coaching staff un
Baseball Executive Needed, Cojones Required
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2h
Hire me, Steve! Another day, another disappointment for the Mets in their search to hire an executive. After lowering their sights to a GM w...
