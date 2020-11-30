New York Mets
Steve Cohen sends striking Mets message: ‘Who wants them’ anyway
by: Mollie Walker — New York Post 1h
Steve Cohen set high expectations when he said he would be disappointed if the Mets didn’t win a World Series title in the next three to five years. And the new owner has made it known he wants a
Mets tendering Steve Matz would be the right move
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 59m
For just a moment, forget the Steven Matz who, over five years ago now, enjoyed the best debut in Flushing since the Beatles played Shea Stadium in 1965. Forever, forget the Matz who lost his way, his
Time for Fonze? Eyyyyyy.
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
Today it was announced that the New York Mets have decided to part ways with bench coach Hensley Meulens. Meulens was brought onto the staff when the Mets had hired Carlos Beltran, I believe we rem…
Remembering the biggest baseball fan I know: A look at what we lost this year
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2h
There are a lot of ways to die in a pandemic and not end up a COVID stat. One is to be in fading health and not be able to get lifesaving care when needed.
Meulens out as Mets' bench coach for '21
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
Luis Rojas is about to have at least one new member of his coaching staff. Bench coach Hensley Meulens will not return to that position in 2021, a source confirmed, putting the Mets in line to employ their fifth bench coach in the last five seasons....
New York Mets Player Evaluations: Pitcher Dellin Betances
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2h
Dellin Betances was the big signing the New York Mets made last offseason to bolster their struggling bullpen. In his first season in Queens, injuries and lack of spring training held him back from reclaiming his role as one of the best relievers in...
Scouting Report - OF - Joshua Baez
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Joshua Baez OF 6-3 220 Dexter Southfield HS (MA) PG - Joshua Baez is a 2021 OF/RHP with a 6-3 220 lb. frame from ...
Mets Part Ways with Bench Coach Hensley Meulens
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 3h
For the fourth time in four years, the New York Mets will be hiring a new bench coach.As reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, the Mets "informed veteran bench coach Hensley Meulens
Hensley Meulens won't return as Mets' bench coach | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 30, 2020 6:06 PM — Newsday 3h
Hensley Meulens, hired about a year ago to be then-manager Carlos Beltran’s right-hand man, won’t be back in 2021 as the Mets’ bench coach. The first known change to the major-league coaching staff un
