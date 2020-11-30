New York Mets
Mets one of the teams showing interest in James McCann
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2h
John Heyman reported today that the Mets, Yankees, Cardinals, White Sox and Angels are showing interest in free agent catcher James McCann. Obviously an unsurprising report, considering the Mets ca…
George Foster: Mid Eighties Mets Outfielder (1982-1986)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 1h
George Arthur Foster was born December 1, 1948 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He grew up in the outskirts of Los Angeles, attending Lawndale hig...
Mets Rumors: Springer, McCann
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
Free-agent outfielder George Springer could be the No. 1 offseason target for the Mets, according to SNY's Andy Martino, who …
Mets tendering Steve Matz would be the right move
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 4h
For just a moment, forget the Steven Matz who, over five years ago now, enjoyed the best debut in Flushing since the Beatles played Shea Stadium in 1965. Forever, forget the Matz who lost his way, his
Remembering the biggest baseball fan I know: A look at what we lost this year
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 5h
There are a lot of ways to die in a pandemic and not end up a COVID stat. One is to be in fading health and not be able to get lifesaving care when needed.
Meulens out as Mets' bench coach for '21
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 5h
Luis Rojas is about to have at least one new member of his coaching staff. Bench coach Hensley Meulens will not return to that position in 2021, a source confirmed, putting the Mets in line to employ their fifth bench coach in the last five seasons....
New York Mets Player Evaluations: Pitcher Dellin Betances
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 6h
Dellin Betances was the big signing the New York Mets made last offseason to bolster their struggling bullpen. In his first season in Queens, injuries and lack of spring training held him back from reclaiming his role as one of the best relievers in...
Scouting Report - OF - Joshua Baez
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 6h
Joshua Baez OF 6-3 220 Dexter Southfield HS (MA) PG - Joshua Baez is a 2021 OF/RHP with a 6-3 220 lb. frame from ...
