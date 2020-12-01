New York Mets
Tom Brennan - WOULD YOU METS GM'S SIGN THIS CATCHER?
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 1h
We need a catcher. After all, Wilson Ramos is so slow he just got home after the season. Slow, I tell ya. OK, well, he's not quite that s...
September 1984: Shea Stadium will NOT be getting turf
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
An update to April 1984’s news that Shea Stadium would be adding turf. From the NY Times, November 15, 1984. The Mr. Esnard that is mentioned was the deputy mayor. The arrangement between the city and the Mets, announced last April, was to...
OTD 1998: Mets Sign Robin Ventura
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 19m
On December 1st, 1998, the Mets signed third baseman Robin Ventura to a four year, $32 million contract. Ventura would go on to etch a mark in Mets' history, particularly with one incredible at-ba
Mets offseason action feels slower than it actually has been
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 26m
The New York Mets have yet to make any big moves this offseason. While it feels like this winter is moving slowly, it's actually going at a normal pace. We...
As the non-tender deadline approaches, Robert Gsellman’s status is unclear
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 28m
The righty who rose to prominence alongside Seth Lugo in 2016 had a disastrous 2020 and could be non-tendered.
The 2021 center field options for the Mets
by: Gus Livaditis — Mets 360 33m
Much digital ink has been used on the need to get George Springer onto the Mets because he’s “a real center fielder” and the one the Mets used this year isn’t. To this, we will examine how good doe…
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Amed Rosario
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 43m
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
