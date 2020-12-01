Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
57430946_thumbnail

Mets deep in talks with RHP May (sources)

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 56m

The Mets were deep in talks with free-agent reliever Trevor May on Tuesday, according to multiple sources, putting them on the cusp of adding an elite arm to the back of their bullpen. May, 31, has posted a 3.19 ERA over the past three seasons with...

New York Post
57432360_thumbnail

Mets in serious talks with Twins reliever Trevor May

by: Ken Davidoff, Joel Sherman New York Post 1m

If he’s not the top pitching Trevor on this free-agent market — or perhaps not even the second-best such entity — Trevor May has performed very well out of the bullpen the past three seasons.

SNY Mets

Mets very high on George Springer but Blue Jays could swoop in | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 16m

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino says he feels comfortable calling outfielder George Springer a top free-agent target for the Mets and would fill a few needs for...

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Cubs won't non-tender Kris Bryant; Mets closing in on deal with one of market's top relievers - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Dec 1, 2020 at 2:12 pm ET3 min read CBS Sports 17m

Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove

MLB Trade Rumors
57431901_thumbnail

Mets “Deep In Talks” With Trevor May

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 19m

The Mets and right-hander Trevor May "are deep in talks" about a potential contract, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports (Twitter link).  &hellip;

Empire Sports Media
52770645_thumbnail

New York Mets reportedly in “deep talks” with one of the top free agent relievers

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 31m

The New York Mets' bullpen had a disappointing 2020. Dellin Betances didn't bounce back like the team had envisioned (7.71 ERA and 4.91 FIP in 11.2 innings,) Steven Matz and Robert Gsellman both had an ERA over 9.00, and Seth Lugo, the best reliever...

Mack's Mets
57431294_thumbnail

Mets360 - The 2021 center field options for the Mets

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 40m

  By Gus Livaditis December 1. 2020 Much digital ink has been used on the need to get  George Springer  onto the Mets because he’s “a real ...

Mets Merized
57431209_thumbnail

Mets ‘Deep in Talks’ With Free Agent Reliever Trevor May

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 44m

The New York Mets would clearly like to improve their bullpen this offseason and we now know of their first free agent target to do so.According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, the Mets are in "d

amNewYork
57431057_thumbnail

Report: Mets in talks to sign reliever Trevor May | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 50m

Bullpen help could be on the way shortly for the New York Mets. 

