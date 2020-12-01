New York Mets
Can Alderson make another splash in NY?
by: Mike Lupica — MLB: Mets 56m
Sandy Alderson, back with the Mets as team president after putting them into one of only five World Series in the franchise’s history, is also the ex-general manager of the A’s and the Padres, and also an ex-Marine who served his country in Vietnam...
Mets in serious talks with Twins reliever Trevor May
by: Ken Davidoff, Joel Sherman — New York Post 1m
If he’s not the top pitching Trevor on this free-agent market — or perhaps not even the second-best such entity — Trevor May has performed very well out of the bullpen the past three seasons.
Mets very high on George Springer but Blue Jays could swoop in | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 16m
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino says he feels comfortable calling outfielder George Springer a top free-agent target for the Mets and would fill a few needs for...
MLB rumors: Cubs won't non-tender Kris Bryant; Mets closing in on deal with one of market's top relievers - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella Dec 1, 2020 at 2:12 pm ET3 min read — CBS Sports 17m
Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove
Mets “Deep In Talks” With Trevor May
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 19m
The Mets and right-hander Trevor May "are deep in talks" about a potential contract, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports (Twitter link). …
New York Mets reportedly in “deep talks” with one of the top free agent relievers
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 31m
The New York Mets' bullpen had a disappointing 2020. Dellin Betances didn't bounce back like the team had envisioned (7.71 ERA and 4.91 FIP in 11.2 innings,) Steven Matz and Robert Gsellman both had an ERA over 9.00, and Seth Lugo, the best reliever...
Mets360 - The 2021 center field options for the Mets
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 40m
By Gus Livaditis December 1. 2020 Much digital ink has been used on the need to get George Springer onto the Mets because he’s “a real ...
Mets ‘Deep in Talks’ With Free Agent Reliever Trevor May
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 44m
The New York Mets would clearly like to improve their bullpen this offseason and we now know of their first free agent target to do so.According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, the Mets are in "d
Report: Mets in talks to sign reliever Trevor May | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 50m
Bullpen help could be on the way shortly for the New York Mets.
RT @martinonyc: Mets have signed Trevor May, per source. Deal is pending physical. @AnthonyDiComo first mentioned talks.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Thank you to Ron Darling, @SNYtv announcer & 1986 World Series Champion with the @Mets, for his participation in this year's Imperative Execution IntelligentCross ATS Charity Trading Day on #GivingTuesday in support of Tuesday's Children. https://t.co/ixyDFtZrkOOwner / Front Office
-
Mets have signed Trevor May, per source. Deal is pending physical. @AnthonyDiComo first mentioned talks.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Trevor May's average 4-seam fastball velocity: 2018: 94.0 mph 2019: 95.5 mph 2020: 96.3 mph #Mets #LGMSources: The Mets are deep in talks with free-agent reliever Trevor May. The former Twin ranked seventh in MLB with 14.66 K/9 this season, to compliment a 3.86 ERA. May has a 3.19 mark since returning from Tommy John surgery in 2018. This is not a done deal, but there is smoke.Blogger / Podcaster
-
look who decided to show upWASHINGTON (AP) — Barr tells AP that Justice Dept. hasn't uncovered widespread voting fraud that could have changed 2020 election outcome.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimBritton: May worked a lot with Mets' pitching coach Jeremy Hefner in 2019, when Hefner was with Minnesota. He spoke very highly of him back in spring training: https://t.co/4RPUasM6lt https://t.co/HnQCRFgWoLBlogger / Podcaster
