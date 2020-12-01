Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets reportedly in “deep talks” with one of the top free agent relievers

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 25m

The New York Mets' bullpen had a disappointing 2020. Dellin Betances didn't bounce back like the team had envisioned (7.71 ERA and 4.91 FIP in 11.2 innings,) Steven Matz and Robert Gsellman both had an ERA over 9.00, and Seth Lugo, the best reliever...

SNY Mets

Mets very high on George Springer but Blue Jays could swoop in | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 10m

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino says he feels comfortable calling outfielder George Springer a top free-agent target for the Mets and would fill a few needs for...

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Cubs won't non-tender Kris Bryant; Mets closing in on deal with one of market's top relievers - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Dec 1, 2020 at 2:12 pm ET3 min read CBS Sports 11m

Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove

MLB Trade Rumors
Mack's Mets
Mets360 - The 2021 center field options for the Mets

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 34m

  By Gus Livaditis December 1. 2020 Much digital ink has been used on the need to get  George Springer  onto the Mets because he’s “a real ...

Mets Merized
amNewYork
MLB: Mets.com
Can Alderson make another splash in NY?

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 50m

Sandy Alderson, back with the Mets as team president after putting them into one of only five World Series in the franchise’s history, is also the ex-general manager of the A’s and the Padres, and also an ex-Marine who served his country in Vietnam...

