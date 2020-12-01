New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets very high on George Springer but Blue Jays could swoop in | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 10m
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino says he feels comfortable calling outfielder George Springer a top free-agent target for the Mets and would fill a few needs for...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
MLB rumors: Cubs won't non-tender Kris Bryant; Mets closing in on deal with one of market's top relievers - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella Dec 1, 2020 at 2:12 pm ET3 min read — CBS Sports 11m
Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove
Mets “Deep In Talks” With Trevor May
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 13m
The Mets and right-hander Trevor May "are deep in talks" about a potential contract, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports (Twitter link). …
New York Mets reportedly in “deep talks” with one of the top free agent relievers
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 25m
The New York Mets' bullpen had a disappointing 2020. Dellin Betances didn't bounce back like the team had envisioned (7.71 ERA and 4.91 FIP in 11.2 innings,) Steven Matz and Robert Gsellman both had an ERA over 9.00, and Seth Lugo, the best reliever...
Mets360 - The 2021 center field options for the Mets
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 34m
By Gus Livaditis December 1. 2020 Much digital ink has been used on the need to get George Springer onto the Mets because he’s “a real ...
Mets ‘Deep in Talks’ With Free Agent Reliever Trevor May
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 38m
The New York Mets would clearly like to improve their bullpen this offseason and we now know of their first free agent target to do so.According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, the Mets are in "d
Report: Mets in talks to sign reliever Trevor May | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 44m
Bullpen help could be on the way shortly for the New York Mets.
Can Alderson make another splash in NY?
by: Mike Lupica — MLB: Mets 50m
Sandy Alderson, back with the Mets as team president after putting them into one of only five World Series in the franchise’s history, is also the ex-general manager of the A’s and the Padres, and also an ex-Marine who served his country in Vietnam...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
The #Mets make first strike in free agent market with reliever Trevor May.Mets have signed Trevor May, per source. Deal is pending physical. @AnthonyDiComo first mentioned talks.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
God afternoon. From @Joelsherman1 and me (with a hat tip to Met Cetera @AnthonyDiComo): The #Mets are deep in talks with free-agent reliever Trevor May. https://t.co/dS32YCBox1 #TwinsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/Xqt9nQ34uu With @KenDavidoff, #Mets in talks to try to land free agent reliever Trevor May. #TwinsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets To Sign Trevor May https://t.co/why6wlogzYBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: Mets have signed Trevor May, per source. Deal is pending physical. @AnthonyDiComo first mentioned talks.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @martinonyc: Mets have signed Trevor May, per source. Deal is pending physical. @AnthonyDiComo first mentioned talks.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets