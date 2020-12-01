Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
Mets sign former Twins reliever Trevor May: source - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

He’s not the Trevor who will propel Mets fans into a continued frenzy, but he’s still one of the better relief arms on this winter’s free-agent market.

Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Trevor May Agrees to 2-Year Contract in 2020 MLB Free Agency

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 3m

The New York Mets have reportedly bolstered their bullpen by agreeing to a deal with free agent Trevor May .  Andy Martino of SNY.tv first reported the agreement...

Blogging Mets

Reports: Mets Sign Reliever Trevor May

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 20m

Multiple reports Tuesday afternoon say the Mets have signed their first free agent of the Steve Cohen era. But dont get too excited its just reliever Trevor May.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Sources: Mets, reliever May reach 2-year deal

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 25m

The Mets have agreed to a two-year contract with free-agent reliever Trevor May, sources confirmed to ESPN.

North Jersey
NY Mets signing Trevor May in MLB free agency to two-year contract to boost bullpen

by: Justin Toscano, NorthJersey.com North Jersey 29m

In need of an upgrade in the their bullpen, the Mets are set to sign reliever Trevor May in free agency.

LWOS Baseball
New York Mets Sign Trevor May To Two-Year Contract

by: Matthew Rothman Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 40m

The New York Mets made their first big signing with the addition of Trevor May to a two-year contract to help cement their bullpen.

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets to Sign Former Twins Reliever Trevor May

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 45m

The New York Mets make their first big signing of the offseason by signing reliever Trevor May, pending a physical. After Tommy John Surgery in 2017, May has emerged as one of the best relievers in all of baseball. The new addition will definitely...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets sign Trevor May to two-year contract

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 46m

The first notable free agent addition of the Steve Cohen era.

Big League Stew
MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 51m

We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

