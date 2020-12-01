New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Cubs won't non-tender Kris Bryant; Mets agree to deal with one of market's top relievers - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella Dec 1, 2020 at 3:17 pm ET3 min read — CBS Sports 1h
Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Reports: Mets Sign Reliever Trevor May
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 16m
Multiple reports Tuesday afternoon say the Mets have signed their first free agent of the Steve Cohen era. But dont get too excited its just reliever Trevor May.
Sources: Mets, reliever May reach 2-year deal
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 21m
The Mets have agreed to a two-year contract with free-agent reliever Trevor May, sources confirmed to ESPN.
NY Mets signing Trevor May in MLB free agency to two-year contract to boost bullpen
by: Justin Toscano, NorthJersey.com — North Jersey 25m
In need of an upgrade in the their bullpen, the Mets are set to sign reliever Trevor May in free agency.
New York Mets Sign Trevor May To Two-Year Contract
by: Matthew Rothman — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 36m
The New York Mets made their first big signing with the addition of Trevor May to a two-year contract to help cement their bullpen.
New York Mets to Sign Former Twins Reliever Trevor May
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 41m
The New York Mets make their first big signing of the offseason by signing reliever Trevor May, pending a physical. After Tommy John Surgery in 2017, May has emerged as one of the best relievers in all of baseball. The new addition will definitely...
Mets sign Trevor May to two-year contract
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 42m
The first notable free agent addition of the Steve Cohen era.
MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 47m
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
Reliever Trevor May agrees to free-agent deal with Mets, source confirms | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 1, 2020 3:30 PM — Newsday 47m
The Mets agreed to a deal with free-agent reliever Trevor May on Tuesday, a source confirmed, a noteworthy addition to a bullpen that has been a weakness for years — including at the end of team presi
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
What Trevor May's fastball/slider/changeup combo looks like coming at you Hitter decision point is in pink https://t.co/P2VEZpyhezBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets are planning on being active in free agency. (via @jkellyESNY) https://t.co/wY4JrsyaQRBlog / Website
-
RT @TimBritton: Trevor May owns one of the best fastballs in the game, an evolving breaking ball and a changeup that helps neutralize LHH. What he brings to the Mets and where he fits in New York's bullpen: https://t.co/fzyiQbpeZk https://t.co/gcVdtiUqdXTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @darenw: One fun tool on Savant is the transactions tool... You can enter any player in #MLB history and it'll pull up their transaction histories (draft, trades, signings, etc...). Jesse Chavez has quite the trade tree https://t.co/kvAxkZxTjc https://t.co/ezufMoIuGrBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Trevor May had a career-high swing-and-miss rate -- by far -- in 2020, at 18.5% https://t.co/YpZhsSCJ5XBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets