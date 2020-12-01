Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Cubs won't non-tender Kris Bryant; Mets agree to deal with one of market's top relievers - CBSSports.com

Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove

Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove

Blogging Mets

Reports: Mets Sign Reliever Trevor May

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 16m

Multiple reports Tuesday afternoon say the Mets have signed their first free agent of the Steve Cohen era. But dont get too excited its just reliever Trevor May.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
57433816_thumbnail

Sources: Mets, reliever May reach 2-year deal

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 21m

The Mets have agreed to a two-year contract with free-agent reliever Trevor May, sources confirmed to ESPN.

North Jersey
57433595_thumbnail

NY Mets signing Trevor May in MLB free agency to two-year contract to boost bullpen

by: Justin Toscano, NorthJersey.com North Jersey 25m

In need of an upgrade in the their bullpen, the Mets are set to sign reliever Trevor May in free agency.

LWOS Baseball
57434264_thumbnail

New York Mets Sign Trevor May To Two-Year Contract

by: Matthew Rothman Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 36m

The New York Mets made their first big signing with the addition of Trevor May to a two-year contract to help cement their bullpen.

Empire Sports Media
49744704_thumbnail

New York Mets to Sign Former Twins Reliever Trevor May

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 41m

The New York Mets make their first big signing of the offseason by signing reliever Trevor May, pending a physical. After Tommy John Surgery in 2017, May has emerged as one of the best relievers in all of baseball. The new addition will definitely...

Amazin' Avenue
57434043_thumbnail

Mets sign Trevor May to two-year contract

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 42m

The first notable free agent addition of the Steve Cohen era.

Big League Stew
57433896_thumbnail

MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 47m

We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

Newsday
57433892_thumbnail

Reliever Trevor May agrees to free-agent deal with Mets, source confirms  | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 1, 2020 3:30 PM Newsday 47m

The Mets agreed to a deal with free-agent reliever Trevor May on Tuesday, a source confirmed, a noteworthy addition to a bullpen that has been a weakness for years — including at the end of team presi

