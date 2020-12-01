New York Mets
New York Mets Sign Trevor May To Two-Year Contract
by: Matthew Rothman — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 41m
The New York Mets made their first big signing with the addition of Trevor May to a two-year contract to help cement their bullpen.
Mets Rumors: Trevor May Agrees to 2-Year Contract in 2020 MLB Free Agency
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 4m
The New York Mets have reportedly bolstered their bullpen by agreeing to a deal with free agent Trevor May . Andy Martino of SNY.tv first reported the agreement...
Reports: Mets Sign Reliever Trevor May
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 21m
Multiple reports Tuesday afternoon say the Mets have signed their first free agent of the Steve Cohen era. But dont get too excited its just reliever Trevor May.
Sources: Mets, reliever May reach 2-year deal
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 26m
The Mets have agreed to a two-year contract with free-agent reliever Trevor May, sources confirmed to ESPN.
NY Mets signing Trevor May in MLB free agency to two-year contract to boost bullpen
by: Justin Toscano, NorthJersey.com — North Jersey 30m
In need of an upgrade in the their bullpen, the Mets are set to sign reliever Trevor May in free agency.
New York Mets to Sign Former Twins Reliever Trevor May
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 46m
The New York Mets make their first big signing of the offseason by signing reliever Trevor May, pending a physical. After Tommy John Surgery in 2017, May has emerged as one of the best relievers in all of baseball. The new addition will definitely...
Mets sign Trevor May to two-year contract
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 47m
The first notable free agent addition of the Steve Cohen era.
MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 52m
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
Who is Trevor May? Analyzing the pitcher who reportedly agreed to join the New York Mets https://t.co/piXONw8IA0Blogger / Podcaster
#Trevor May is a terrific addition https://t.co/LvnaMENmHmBlog / Website
Trevor May is a terrific addition https://t.co/fhCZCLHo80Blog / Website
What Trevor May's fastball/slider/changeup combo looks like coming at you Hitter decision point is in pink https://t.co/P2VEZpyhezBlogger / Podcaster
The #Mets are planning on being active in free agency. (via @jkellyESNY) https://t.co/wY4JrsyaQRBlog / Website
RT @TimBritton: Trevor May owns one of the best fastballs in the game, an evolving breaking ball and a changeup that helps neutralize LHH. What he brings to the Mets and where he fits in New York's bullpen: https://t.co/fzyiQbpeZk https://t.co/gcVdtiUqdXTV / Radio Personality
