Scouting Report - C - Reed Marcum
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Reed Marcum C 6-3 210 South Laurel HS (KY) 11-25-20 - Razorback Baseball Scout Team - @Razorbacks18U Standout pe...
Report: Mets sign reliever Trevor May | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 14m
Bullpen help could be on the way shortly for the New York Mets.
Mets Sign Trevor May to Bolster Bullpen
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 43m
The right-handed reliever isn’t the big name fans are hoping for, but he is a solid start for a team expected to spend big.
New York Mets sign free agent reliever Trevor May (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 55m
The New York Mets have reportedly come to terms with free-agent reliever Trevor May. He's one of the best on the market.
Who is Trevor May? Analyzing the pitcher who reportedly agreed to join the New York Mets
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
According to several outlets, the New York Mets will sign right-handed reliever Trevor May. The money involved in the deal aren't yet known, but they would be getting one of the best bullpen arms of the free agent pool. Tim Britton of The Athletic...
New York Mets backing up Steve Cohen’s vow with Trevor May
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h
The New York Mets have taken that first step to backing up Steve Cohen's stated desire to build a contender by signing reliever Trevor May. Steve Cohen had...
Mets sign reliever Trevor May to two-year deal
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 1h
While May isn't the type of big-name signing Mets fans hope Steve Cohen will gift them this holiday season, he bolsters a bullpen that has routinely failed New York starting pitchers and the team's lineup in recent years.
Trevor May is a great addition
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
The Mets have signed Trevor May to a two year deal, pending a physical. The Mets have bolstered their pen with a true late inning arm to help out Diaz. Over May’s last 113 appearances, he has been …
As we celebrate #GivingTuesday, please consider giving to one of our community partners if you are able: https://t.co/7QflcWW1is https://t.co/OJcmaygLfx https://t.co/XT4pMTnE1DOfficial Team Account
-
You’re right. It’s a ridiculous argument. Both leagues played with the same rules for over 70 years prior to 1973. What separated them was the Spalding and Reach baseballs and the NL’s progressive approach to signing Black and Latin players.@HowieRose Okay. So why not just put the Mets and Yankees in the same division. Having DH in both league, no more separation. What is the point to have two leagues now. Just be like everyone else in pro sports. #IDoNotAgree #WhyFixSomethingThatHasBeenWorkingForOver100YearsTV / Radio Personality
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets season ticket holders getting deGrom and Alon... https://t.co/nTodFEXokCBlogger / Podcaster
-
Immediately after "THE OMIR-ACLE." Love it.Mets have a new arm. We'll analyze what they're getting and what it means for the bullpen... There's about to be a whole slew of new free agents tomorrow - who's appealing? Plus: monoliths. @DougWilliamsSNY @Anthony_Recker @martinonyc @MaggieGray BNNY 6pmTV / Radio Personality
-
Which reminds me, there was an 8 team playoff, the Mets missed it, and Uncle Steve2 brought the manager back.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets traded for Cano in December 2018! It was an example of the mets being relevant and one of the more compelling teams! https://t.co/y5eoZPvbRP@metspolice It's something. It's one of the lesser needs but it's one of the needs. God willing, when it's Realmuto, that's when we'll really go off but.... a taste of competence is so nice after years of crap. Interesting parallels between Mets fandom and politics this year, really.Blogger / Podcaster
