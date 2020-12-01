Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The New York Times
57436924_thumbnail

Mets Sign Trevor May to Bolster Bullpen

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 43m

The right-handed reliever isn’t the big name fans are hoping for, but he is a solid start for a team expected to spend big.

Metro News
57431057_thumbnail

Report: Mets sign reliever Trevor May | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 14m

Bullpen help could be on the way shortly for the New York Mets. 

Elite Sports NY
57436462_thumbnail

New York Mets sign free agent reliever Trevor May (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 56m

The New York Mets have reportedly come to terms with free-agent reliever Trevor May. He's one of the best on the market. 

Mack's Mets
57436096_thumbnail

Scouting Report - C - Reed Marcum

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  Reed Marcum   C 6-3 210 South Laurel HS (KY)     11-25-20 - Razorback Baseball Scout Team - @Razorbacks18U   Standout pe...

Empire Sports Media
49936690_thumbnail

Who is Trevor May? Analyzing the pitcher who reportedly agreed to join the New York Mets

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

According to several outlets, the New York Mets will sign right-handed reliever Trevor May. The money involved in the deal aren't yet known, but they would be getting one of the best bullpen arms of the free agent pool. Tim Britton of The Athletic...

Call To The Pen

New York Mets backing up Steve Cohen’s vow with Trevor May

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h

The New York Mets have taken that first step to backing up Steve Cohen's stated desire to build a contender by signing reliever Trevor May. Steve Cohen had...

Yardbarker
57435585_thumbnail

Mets sign reliever Trevor May to two-year deal

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 1h

While May isn't the type of big-name signing Mets fans hope Steve Cohen will gift them this holiday season, he bolsters a bullpen that has routinely failed New York starting pitchers and the team's lineup in recent years.

Mets Junkies
57435458_thumbnail

Trevor May is a great addition

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 2h

The Mets have signed Trevor May to a two year deal, pending a physical. The Mets have bolstered their pen with a true late inning arm to help out Diaz. Over May’s last 113 appearances, he has been …

