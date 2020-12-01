New York Mets
MLB rumors: Red Sox eyeing Corey Kluber; Cubs won't non-tender Kris Bryant - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella Dec 1, 2020 at 6:58 pm ET3 min read — CBS Sports 44m
Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove
Scouting Report - LHP - Seth Lonsway
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 46m
Seth Lonsway LHP 6-3 200 Ohio State 2020 Ohio State stat line - 4-starts, 1-2, 3.00, 18-IP , 42-K, 18-BB 11-11-20 - ...
Report: Mets sign reliever Trevor May | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2h
Bullpen help could be on the way shortly for the New York Mets.
Mets Sign Trevor May to Bolster Bullpen
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 2h
The right-handed reliever isn’t the big name fans are hoping for, but he is a solid start for a team expected to spend big.
New York Mets sign free agent reliever Trevor May (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 3h
The New York Mets have reportedly come to terms with free-agent reliever Trevor May. He's one of the best on the market.
Who is Trevor May? Analyzing the pitcher who reportedly agreed to join the New York Mets
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 3h
According to several outlets, the New York Mets will sign right-handed reliever Trevor May. The money involved in the deal aren't yet known, but they would be getting one of the best bullpen arms of the free agent pool. Tim Britton of The Athletic...
New York Mets backing up Steve Cohen’s vow with Trevor May
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 3h
The New York Mets have taken that first step to backing up Steve Cohen's stated desire to build a contender by signing reliever Trevor May. Steve Cohen had...
Mets sign reliever Trevor May to two-year deal
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 3h
While May isn't the type of big-name signing Mets fans hope Steve Cohen will gift them this holiday season, he bolsters a bullpen that has routinely failed New York starting pitchers and the team's lineup in recent years.
