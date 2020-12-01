Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

NBC Sports
Report: Reliever Trevor May agrees to deal with Mets

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 1h

The Mets reached their first agreement with a free agent since Steven Cohen bought the team, a deal with 31-year-old right-hander Trevor May.

WFAN
AP: Mets, Reliever Trevor May Reach Deal On Contract

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 45m

May had a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Minnesota Twins last season, striking out 38 and walking seven in 23 1/3 innings.

Metstradamus
New York Mets sign Trevor May to two year deal

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

The New York Mets have kicked off their offseason spending by adding a key arm to the bullpen. News emerged earlier today that the Mets have signed right-hander Trevor May to a two-year deal worth …

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Red Sox eyeing Corey Kluber; Cubs won't non-tender Kris Bryant - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Dec 1, 2020 at 6:58 pm ET3 min read CBS Sports 2h

Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - LHP - Seth Lonsway

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Seth Lonsway   LHP 6-3 200 Ohio State     2020 Ohio State stat line - 4-starts, 1-2, 3.00, 18-IP , 42-K, 18-BB     11-11-20 - ...

Metro News
Report: Mets sign reliever Trevor May | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 4h

Bullpen help could be on the way shortly for the New York Mets. 

The New York Times
Mets Sign Trevor May to Bolster Bullpen

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 4h

The right-handed reliever isn’t the big name fans are hoping for, but he is a solid start for a team expected to spend big.

Elite Sports NY
New York Mets sign free agent reliever Trevor May (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 4h

The New York Mets have reportedly come to terms with free-agent reliever Trevor May. He's one of the best on the market. 

