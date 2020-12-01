New York Mets
AP: Mets, Reliever Trevor May Reach Deal On Contract
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 45m
May had a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Minnesota Twins last season, striking out 38 and walking seven in 23 1/3 innings.
New York Mets sign Trevor May to two year deal
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
The New York Mets have kicked off their offseason spending by adding a key arm to the bullpen. News emerged earlier today that the Mets have signed right-hander Trevor May to a two-year deal worth …
Report: Reliever Trevor May agrees to deal with Mets
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 1h
The Mets reached their first agreement with a free agent since Steven Cohen bought the team, a deal with 31-year-old right-hander Trevor May.
MLB rumors: Red Sox eyeing Corey Kluber; Cubs won't non-tender Kris Bryant - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella Dec 1, 2020 at 6:58 pm ET3 min read — CBS Sports 2h
Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove
Scouting Report - LHP - Seth Lonsway
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Seth Lonsway LHP 6-3 200 Ohio State 2020 Ohio State stat line - 4-starts, 1-2, 3.00, 18-IP , 42-K, 18-BB 11-11-20 - ...
Report: Mets sign reliever Trevor May | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 4h
Bullpen help could be on the way shortly for the New York Mets.
Mets Sign Trevor May to Bolster Bullpen
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 4h
The right-handed reliever isn’t the big name fans are hoping for, but he is a solid start for a team expected to spend big.
New York Mets sign free agent reliever Trevor May (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 4h
The New York Mets have reportedly come to terms with free-agent reliever Trevor May. He's one of the best on the market.
