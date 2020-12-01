New York Mets
Dellin Betances, Mets players are thrilled about Steve Cohen
by: George A. King III — New York Post 1h
When word that Steve Cohen was getting closer to buying the Mets, the teams’ fans weren’t the only ones hoping the transaction would be completed and a new era ushered into Citi
AP: Mets, Reliever Trevor May Reach Deal On Contract
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 2h
May had a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Minnesota Twins last season, striking out 38 and walking seven in 23 1/3 innings.
New York Mets sign Trevor May to two year deal
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h
The New York Mets have kicked off their offseason spending by adding a key arm to the bullpen. News emerged earlier today that the Mets have signed right-hander Trevor May to a two-year deal worth …
Report: Reliever Trevor May agrees to deal with Mets
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 3h
The Mets reached their first agreement with a free agent since Steven Cohen bought the team, a deal with 31-year-old right-hander Trevor May.
MLB rumors: Red Sox eyeing Corey Kluber; Cubs won't non-tender Kris Bryant - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella Dec 1, 2020 at 6:58 pm ET3 min read — CBS Sports 4h
Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove
Scouting Report - LHP - Seth Lonsway
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4h
Seth Lonsway LHP 6-3 200 Ohio State 2020 Ohio State stat line - 4-starts, 1-2, 3.00, 18-IP , 42-K, 18-BB 11-11-20 - ...
Report: Mets sign reliever Trevor May | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 5h
Bullpen help could be on the way shortly for the New York Mets.
Mets Sign Trevor May to Bolster Bullpen
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 6h
The right-handed reliever isn’t the big name fans are hoping for, but he is a solid start for a team expected to spend big.
I am rendered somewhat speechless by this. Hard to tell what it is that Martino is even trying to do these days. Is he so bad at his job that he really thinks this? Is he full time trolling people? I honestly can't tell.How does this 🤡 still have a job?! @SNYtv https://t.co/6emj23A5LtBlogger / Podcaster
Fully admit that I’m terrible at math but if Kurt *was murdered* (cc: @SeattlePD) in 1994, he kinda missed the 2000s, no?Misc
-
👀👀👀 Luis Rojas is a better choice, I agree TimThey shook it up. Kinda wasn’t feeling it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Hey Andy, the Mets just won the World Series for the first time in 35 years!!!! Andy Martino:Super Fan
-
“It’s a nice thing to have happen. Not a reasonable goal.” - Andy Martino 😂😂😂Super Fan
-
#Mets will probably be looking at the top of the remaining starters. Guys like Bauer, Odorizzi probably top their listThe teams making the biggest push to sign starters, per sources, are the Mets, Blue Jays, Red Sox, White Sox, Padres, Giants & Rays, while the Twins, Marlins & Reds are also expected to be in the SP market. Big game of SP musical chairs; who will be left without a seat?Minors
