New York Mets

Dellin Betances, Mets players are thrilled about Steve Cohen

by: George A. King III New York Post 1h

When word that Steve Cohen was getting closer to buying the Mets, the teams’ fans weren’t the only ones hoping the transaction would be completed and a new era ushered into Citi

AP: Mets, Reliever Trevor May Reach Deal On Contract

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 2h

May had a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Minnesota Twins last season, striking out 38 and walking seven in 23 1/3 innings.

New York Mets sign Trevor May to two year deal

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h

The New York Mets have kicked off their offseason spending by adding a key arm to the bullpen. News emerged earlier today that the Mets have signed right-hander Trevor May to a two-year deal worth …

Report: Reliever Trevor May agrees to deal with Mets

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 3h

The Mets reached their first agreement with a free agent since Steven Cohen bought the team, a deal with 31-year-old right-hander Trevor May.

MLB rumors: Red Sox eyeing Corey Kluber; Cubs won't non-tender Kris Bryant - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Dec 1, 2020 at 6:58 pm ET3 min read CBS Sports 4h

Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove

Scouting Report - LHP - Seth Lonsway

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 4h

  Seth Lonsway   LHP 6-3 200 Ohio State     2020 Ohio State stat line - 4-starts, 1-2, 3.00, 18-IP , 42-K, 18-BB     11-11-20 - ...

Report: Mets sign reliever Trevor May | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 5h

Bullpen help could be on the way shortly for the New York Mets. 

Mets Sign Trevor May to Bolster Bullpen

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 6h

The right-handed reliever isn’t the big name fans are hoping for, but he is a solid start for a team expected to spend big.

  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 8m
    I am rendered somewhat speechless by this. Hard to tell what it is that Martino is even trying to do these days. Is he so bad at his job that he really thinks this? Is he full time trolling people? I honestly can't tell.
    Ben Yoel
    How does this 🤡 still have a job?! @SNYtv https://t.co/6emj23A5Lt
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Alyssa Rose @AlyssaRose 9m
    Fully admit that I’m terrible at math but if Kurt *was murdered* (cc: @SeattlePD) in 1994, he kinda missed the 2000s, no?
    Misc
  • profile photo
    gonso alonso @TheMetsBeat 20m
    👀👀👀 Luis Rojas is a better choice, I agree Tim
    T A 7
    They shook it up. Kinda wasn’t feeling it.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    The 7 Line @The7Line 35m
    Hey Andy, the Mets just won the World Series for the first time in 35 years!!!! Andy Martino:
    Super Fan
  • profile photo
    The 7 Line @The7Line 46m
    “It’s a nice thing to have happen. Not a reasonable goal.” - Andy Martino 😂😂😂
    Super Fan
  • profile photo
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 1h
    #Mets will probably be looking at the top of the remaining starters. Guys like Bauer, Odorizzi probably top their list
    Mark Feinsand
    The teams making the biggest push to sign starters, per sources, are the Mets, Blue Jays, Red Sox, White Sox, Padres, Giants & Rays, while the Twins, Marlins & Reds are also expected to be in the SP market. Big game of SP musical chairs; who will be left without a seat?
    Minors
