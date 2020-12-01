Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

How Trevor May became a strikeout star

by: David Adler MLB: Mets 2h

Trevor May isn't a flashy free agent on the level of a George Springer or Trevor Bauer or the other big names in the Mets' sphere of interest, but he should be a valuable one. The 31-year-old righty reliever, with whom the Mets reportedly agreed on...

Matt Reynolds: Former Mets Infielder (2015-2017)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 1h

Matthew William Reynolds was born December 3rd 1990 in Tulsa Oklahoma.  The six foot one right handed short stop / second baseman, atte...

Dellin Betances, Mets players are thrilled about Steve Cohen

by: George A. King III New York Post 3h

When word that Steve Cohen was getting closer to buying the Mets, the teams’ fans weren’t the only ones hoping the transaction would be completed and a new era ushered into Citi

AP: Mets, Reliever Trevor May Reach Deal On Contract

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 4h

May had a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Minnesota Twins last season, striking out 38 and walking seven in 23 1/3 innings.

New York Mets sign Trevor May to two year deal

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4h

The New York Mets have kicked off their offseason spending by adding a key arm to the bullpen. News emerged earlier today that the Mets have signed right-hander Trevor May to a two-year deal worth …

Report: Reliever Trevor May agrees to deal with Mets

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 4h

The Mets reached their first agreement with a free agent since Steven Cohen bought the team, a deal with 31-year-old right-hander Trevor May.

MLB rumors: Red Sox eyeing Corey Kluber; Cubs won't non-tender Kris Bryant - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Dec 1, 2020 at 6:58 pm ET3 min read CBS Sports 6h

Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove

Scouting Report - LHP - Seth Lonsway

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 6h

  Seth Lonsway   LHP 6-3 200 Ohio State     2020 Ohio State stat line - 4-starts, 1-2, 3.00, 18-IP , 42-K, 18-BB     11-11-20 - ...

