New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Mets Make First Significant Roster Move Under Cohen
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 2h
Good Morning, Mets fans! The Mets are expected to announce today that they have signed reliever Trevor May to a two-year deal.Latest Mets NewsPer the New York Mets, Today at 1:00 PM, the Play
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets bullpen gets a little deeper with the Trevor May addition
by: Adrian Cervantes — Fansided: Rising Apple 25m
The New York Mets have made their first significant signing of the offseason with the recent addition of reliever Trevor May. On the first day of December,...
Reese Kaplan -- Winter Meetings are Next Week...Are the Mets Ready for Them?
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 42m
An optimist says the glass is half full. A pessimist says the glass is half empty. A realist says the glass is refillable. A paranoid suf...
Morning Mound Visit: Mets sign Trevor May
by: Kenny Kelly — SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 45m
The first multi-year deal of the Steve Cohen era? It’s gonna be May.
MLB rumors: Sure sounds like Yankees will miss on Cardinals’ Yadier Molina - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is a nine-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove Award winner and two-time World Series champion.
Larry, Moe and Cano
by: Sal Marinello — BallNine 5h
Robbie Cano, what do ya know? Obviously not how to pass a drug test. Sal Marinello raises a few questions about what Robbie was thinking getting popped for using a drug that hasn’t been in style for years.
Matt Reynolds: Former Mets Infielder (2015-2017)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 9h
Matthew William Reynolds was born December 3rd 1990 in Tulsa Oklahoma. The six foot one right handed short stop / second baseman, atte...
How Trevor May became a strikeout star
by: David Adler — MLB: Mets 10h
Trevor May isn't a flashy free agent on the level of a George Springer or Trevor Bauer or the other big names in the Mets' sphere of interest, but he should be a valuable one. The 31-year-old righty reliever, with whom the Mets reportedly agreed on...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Frank Francisco, Jon Rauch, Anthony Swarzak, Antonio Bastardo, hopefully @IamTrevorMay breaks the curse of Alderson FA reliever choices. I am bullish that this one will work. Welcome to NY Trevor!Blogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets hopefully will become more aggressive in international free agency @JesseSanchezMLB has called Oscar Luis Colas the “Cuban Ohtani”Source: Colas has been declared a free agent by the Softbanks Hawks and will now petition for MLB free agency, the first step to signing with a team. When eligible, he will sign under international signing guidelines, likely during the period that starts Jan. 15. https://t.co/O2YmDO4GgUMinors
-
RT @SNYtv: This #GivingTuesday, your giving can go a long way. Donate to @NoKidHungry and @Mets partner @Citi will match your donations up to $200,000! For the millions of kids that are struggling with hunger, let’s come together to do good. Learn more at https://t.co/yiZbgDuJYK. #ad https://t.co/ASBIDjvJuwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This is important to note. Backloading a deal means absolutely nothing towards the luxury tax payroll. Luxury tax is calculated AAV. The backloading helps with standard payroll/cash distributionStandard is also pending a breakdown of May's annual salary. Luxury Tax Payroll is unaffected by this due to it being calculated based on AAV. Front or Back-loading does not change the impact.Minors
-
In this morning’s mound visit: -Mets add Trevor May -The logjam in the NL Central -The fundamental problem of trading Francisco Lindor https://t.co/E3TTBadqamBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PitchingNinja: 2020 PitchingNinja "Bohemian Rhapsody" Pitch of the Year.🏆 Winner: David Peterson's Slider vs. Brinson. "Mama, just killed a man" 💀🎶 https://t.co/YPmj96YQxABeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets