New York Mets

Metro News
Expected Steven Matz tender brings depth to Mets' potential pitching ranks | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 38m

For the first time in what seems like ages, the New York Mets are legitimately pursuing pressing team needs rather than feigning interest. That's the Steve

Mets Merized
Non-Tender Candidates That Could Interest the Mets

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 13m

The non-tender deadline is usually just another day in the offseason calendar. Teams tender contract offers to their pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players, if no offer is tendered by th

Amazin' Avenue
Chris Flexen in Korea: What changed?

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 22m

Chris Flexen had very different results with the Doosan Bears than he did with the Mets. Why was that?

Rising Apple

Mets trade idea from The Athletic puts a high price on Lance Lynn

by: Ryan Schlachter Fansided: Rising Apple 39m

Should the New York Mets trade for Lance Lynn if the cost requires a top pitching prospect? Yesterday, The Athletic's Jamey Newburg suggested two possible ...

The Mets Police
MLB Survey wants to know what we think about Baseball! They won’t like the answers.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Several folks sent me this MLB survey that’s bopping around.  Seems baseball would like to know what we think about baseball. “Major League Baseball would like to know what you think about the game of baseball and your perceptions of the league,...

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - HOW GREAT WOULD SANDY KOUFAX HAVE BEEN PITCHING FOR THE EARLY 1960’S METS?

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 1h

Sometimes, it helps to be both great and well-connected.   Playing on the early 1960s Mets was the antithesis of "well-connected. Fellow Mac...

Mets Daddy

Marcus Stroman, Trevor May Phenomenal Start To Mets Offseason

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

With the state Brodie Van Wagenen left the Mets, this was an organization in desperate need for pitching. On that front, the Mets under Sandy Alderson’s competent leadership, the team is off …

Franchise Sports
Three free agents the Mets must sign this offseason

by: Tayyib Abu Franchise Sports 1h

Steve Cohen wealth helps Mets this offseason. Free agent moves Mets must make to improve roster.

