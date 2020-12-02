New York Mets
Mets Make Trevor May Their First Major Offseason Addition
by: Tony Wolfe — FanGraphs 27m
Trevor May gives the Mets a power arm at the back of the bullpen, and hope to the reliever market as free agency heats up.
Mets Rumors: Competition for starting pitchers emerging
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 23m
From the most recent New York Mets rumors and rumblings comes some information as to who their biggest competition for starting pitching may be this winter...
MLB rumors: Yankees, Mets, Red Sox in the mix for former Cy Young Award winner - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
Pitching is at a premium in free agency. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has as many as three slots in his rotation to fill.
Trevor May Brings Stability To Mets Bullpen
by: Zachary Diamond — Mets Merized Online 2h
The New York Mets' first acquisition of the Steve Cohen era might not be the flashiest, but it is certainly a move of substance.The Mets signed free agent relief pitcher Trevor May to a two-ye
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Ali Sanchez
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 2h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
ZiPS projections system really likes the 2021 New York Mets
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets, despite underachieving to a 26-34 record in the condensed 2020 season, have one of the most talented rosters in the major leagues. Yes, they have a couple of needs here or there, but as it is, the existing core could compete for a...
Binghamton's Affiliation To The Mets Upheld, Fans Rejoice
by: Smith — Mack's Mets 2h
Following the conclusion of the 2019 Major League Baseball Season, news broke the league had plans to cut 42 minor league teams in 2021. The...
