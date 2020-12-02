Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Scouting Report - RHP - Christian McGowan

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 40m

  Christian McGowan   RHP 6-2 200 East Oklahoma State     2020 EOS stat line - none     11-24-20 - PBR   -   Ranked No. 8 in our...

CBS Sports

Samson: Is Mets' deal with Trevor May a sign of things to come in Steve Cohen era? - CBSSports.com

by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Dec 2, 2020 at 3:37 pm ET1 min read CBS Sports 2h

Samson explains what Cohen is doing with his first signing

Mets Junkies
56787749_thumbnail

Three Mets who will shine in 2021

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 2h

By Angelina Heather Rizzo We all love sneak peaks, right?Here’s a few Mets, maybe too early, who can have a solid and impressive 2021. Michael Conforto: Conforto had a spot on 2020. He was easily t…

Mets Merized
57457593_thumbnail

2020 Mets Report Card: Erasmo Ramirez

by: Jordan Baron Mets Merized Online 3h

Erasmo RamirezPlayer Data: Age: 30, B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 6 G, 14.1 IP, 1 S, 0.63 ERA, 1 HR, 4 BB, 9 SO, 0.837 WHIPAdvanced Stats: 3.68 FIP, 0.7 WARFree Agent: 2021Grade: A2020 Revi

Rising Apple

Mets Rumors: Competition for starting pitchers emerging

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 4h

From the most recent New York Mets rumors and rumblings comes some information as to who their biggest competition for starting pitching may be this winter...

FanGraphs
57455950_thumbnail

Mets Make Trevor May Their First Major Offseason Addition

by: Tony Wolfe FanGraphs 4h

Trevor May gives the Mets a power arm at the back of the bullpen, and hope to the reliever market as free agency heats up.

nj.com
56747533_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Yankees, Mets, Red Sox in the mix for former Cy Young Award winner - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5h

Pitching is at a premium in free agency. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has as many as three slots in his rotation to fill.

Sports Media 101

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Ali Sanchez

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 6h

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...

