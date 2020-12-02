New York Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Christian McGowan
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 40m
Christian McGowan RHP 6-2 200 East Oklahoma State 2020 EOS stat line - none 11-24-20 - PBR - Ranked No. 8 in our...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Samson: Is Mets' deal with Trevor May a sign of things to come in Steve Cohen era? - CBSSports.com
by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Dec 2, 2020 at 3:37 pm ET1 min read — CBS Sports 2h
Samson explains what Cohen is doing with his first signing
Three Mets who will shine in 2021
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2h
By Angelina Heather Rizzo We all love sneak peaks, right?Here’s a few Mets, maybe too early, who can have a solid and impressive 2021. Michael Conforto: Conforto had a spot on 2020. He was easily t…
2020 Mets Report Card: Erasmo Ramirez
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 3h
Erasmo RamirezPlayer Data: Age: 30, B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 6 G, 14.1 IP, 1 S, 0.63 ERA, 1 HR, 4 BB, 9 SO, 0.837 WHIPAdvanced Stats: 3.68 FIP, 0.7 WARFree Agent: 2021Grade: A2020 Revi
Mets Rumors: Competition for starting pitchers emerging
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 4h
From the most recent New York Mets rumors and rumblings comes some information as to who their biggest competition for starting pitching may be this winter...
Mets Make Trevor May Their First Major Offseason Addition
by: Tony Wolfe — FanGraphs 4h
Trevor May gives the Mets a power arm at the back of the bullpen, and hope to the reliever market as free agency heats up.
MLB rumors: Yankees, Mets, Red Sox in the mix for former Cy Young Award winner - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 5h
Pitching is at a premium in free agency. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has as many as three slots in his rotation to fill.
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Ali Sanchez
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 6h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
Tweets
-
Former Mets P Sean Gilmartin foolishly did not wear a mask in public https://t.co/Xsf5CuZJbeBlogger / Podcaster
-
This man is a legend people! Go buy this book! Seriously tho... one of the best people I know and the fact that the book is a tribute to his daughter and a distant second, baseball... gotta have it!Solid stocking stuffer idea? How bout my haiku book "Goodnight Em". Almost 200 haiku about baseball and life! Go to https://t.co/69cOWx24Cp to orderTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @SNYtv: How is this back end of the bullpen looking? 👀🔥Blogger / Podcaster
-
That’s the most intriguing angle to me. If your starting pitcher leaves early after being lit up, presumably his team is down several runs and it also loses a bat in their lineup when it’s desperately needed. A form of double jeopardy. Plus, if SP is injured do you still lose DH?@HowieRose So the starter gets slammed in the 1st and doesn't make it out of the inning, you lose the DH possibly with him never getting an AB?TV / Radio Personality
-
That’s one way to look at it..@michaelgbaron With Maikel Franco available, Mets have another shot at signing every Franco in MLB history.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SInow: SI Insider: SI senior writer Tom Verducci provides his insight into the Mets' signing of reliever Trevor May https://t.co/WK8vyaxJtJNewspaper / Magazine
