Cubs Non-Tender Kyle Schwarber, Albert Almora; Keep Kris Bryant
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1h
The Chicago Cubs' widely-expected roster shake-up began on Wednesday afternoon with the non-tendering of outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr., according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today
Scouting Report - 3B - BJ Murray
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 16m
BJ Murray 3B 6-0 205 Florida Atlantic 2020 FAU stat line - 59-AB, .203/.299/.373, 3-HR College Baseball Daily - 9. B...
Trevor May’s Mets Contract Official, Financial Details Revealed
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 20m
A day after news broke that the team had come to terms with right-handed reliever Trevor May on a two-year deal, the New York Mets made things official on Wednesday night.Jeff Passan of ESPN r
Mets want you (but not me) to know they signed whoever Trevor May is
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 25m
Via social media, the Mets announced they signed someone named Trevor May. Uncle Steve2 did not choose to have his minions send me a press release. Trevor apparently looks like that, and seems to be a pitcher of sorts. A quick google search, after...
Samson: Is Mets' deal with Trevor May a sign of things to come in Steve Cohen era? - CBSSports.com
by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Dec 2, 2020 at 3:37 pm ET1 min read — CBS Sports 4h
Samson explains what Cohen is doing with his first signing
Three Mets who will shine in 2021
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 4h
By Angelina Heather Rizzo We all love sneak peaks, right?Here’s a few Mets, maybe too early, who can have a solid and impressive 2021. Michael Conforto: Conforto had a spot on 2020. He was easily t…
Mets Rumors: Competition for starting pitchers emerging
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 5h
From the most recent New York Mets rumors and rumblings comes some information as to who their biggest competition for starting pitching may be this winter...
Mets Make Trevor May Their First Major Offseason Addition
by: Tony Wolfe — FanGraphs 5h
Trevor May gives the Mets a power arm at the back of the bullpen, and hope to the reliever market as free agency heats up.
MLB rumors: Yankees, Mets, Red Sox in the mix for former Cy Young Award winner - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 6h
Pitching is at a premium in free agency. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has as many as three slots in his rotation to fill.
RT @Ken_Rosenthal: Breakdown of Trevor May’s two-year, $15.5M deal with Mets: $7.75M in both 2021 and ‘22. Also: $50K each for 60, 65 and 70 appearances and $50K each for 60 and 70 innings. Terms first reported: @JeffPassanBlogger / Podcaster
Perhaps the #Mets look to bring Shreve back on a minor league deal. Was in the 96th percentile in whiff rate, & held lefty hitters to a .063 AVG in 2020.Shreve was useful in spells for the Mets in 2020. https://t.co/JeP5nJ1CEEBlogger / Podcaster
With Trevor May officially signed to a two-year contract, the #Mets payroll is as follows (includes contrct obligations, league min, and arb projections): Actual: $135m CBT/Luxury Tax: $138.7m Luxury Tax threshold: $210m (-$71.3m)Blogger / Podcaster
Mets non-tender deadline tracker: Indications are team will tender Robert Gsellman https://t.co/hoWzJW5jwzTV / Radio Network
Gsellman’s tender estimate is around $1.4 million, it’s a no brainer to keep him.Indications are Mets will tender GsellmanBlogger / Podcaster
JT has to agree to come here. So do all these guys, really. But we know that Springer wants to come to the Northeast. JT and Bauer aren't tipping their hands yet. Springer is the easy upgrade who can be had. I wouldn't fool around with the musical chairs and end up with nobody.@Metstradamus Without DH, Mets have glut in OF and hole at C. Spend $ on JTBlogger / Podcaster
