New York Mets

Mets Merized
57463691_thumbnail

Trevor May’s Mets Contract Official, Financial Details Revealed

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 15m

A day after news broke that the team had come to terms with right-handed reliever Trevor May on a two-year deal, the New York Mets made things official on Wednesday night.Jeff Passan of ESPN r

Mack's Mets
57463806_thumbnail

Scouting Report - 3B - BJ Murray

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 11m

  BJ Murray   3B    6-0    205    Florida Atlantic     2020 FAU stat line - 59-AB, .203/.299/.373, 3-HR     College Baseball Daily  -   9. B...

The Mets Police
57463600_thumbnail

Mets want you (but not me) to know they signed whoever Trevor May is

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 20m

Via social media, the Mets announced they signed someone named Trevor May.  Uncle Steve2 did not choose to have his minions send me a press release. Trevor apparently looks like that, and seems to be a pitcher of sorts. A quick google search, after...

CBS Sports

Samson: Is Mets' deal with Trevor May a sign of things to come in Steve Cohen era? - CBSSports.com

by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Dec 2, 2020 at 3:37 pm ET1 min read CBS Sports 4h

Samson explains what Cohen is doing with his first signing

Mets Junkies
56787749_thumbnail

Three Mets who will shine in 2021

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 4h

By Angelina Heather Rizzo We all love sneak peaks, right?Here’s a few Mets, maybe too early, who can have a solid and impressive 2021. Michael Conforto: Conforto had a spot on 2020. He was easily t…

Rising Apple

Mets Rumors: Competition for starting pitchers emerging

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 5h

From the most recent New York Mets rumors and rumblings comes some information as to who their biggest competition for starting pitching may be this winter...

FanGraphs
57455950_thumbnail

Mets Make Trevor May Their First Major Offseason Addition

by: Tony Wolfe FanGraphs 5h

Trevor May gives the Mets a power arm at the back of the bullpen, and hope to the reliever market as free agency heats up.

nj.com
56747533_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Yankees, Mets, Red Sox in the mix for former Cy Young Award winner - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6h

Pitching is at a premium in free agency. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has as many as three slots in his rotation to fill.

