Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
57465186_thumbnail

Mets Tender Contracts to Steven Matz, Robert Gsellman, Guillermo Heredia

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 41m

Steven Matz will be returning to the New York Mets in 2021.According to Tim Healey of Newsday, the 29-year-old southpaw will earn $5.2 million next season -- non-guaranteed and complete with a

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets Merized
57465870_thumbnail

Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall and Archie Bradley Among Players Non-Tendered

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2m

The non-tender deadline drew far more attention this year than it had in year's past, as there was potential to see some big names let go by their teams who were looking to shed payroll. Kris Brya

Mack's Mets
50071994_thumbnail

Mets Non-tender Roster Moves.

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 18m

  #Mets roster moves. pic.twitter.com/5ZsC6UKLFh — New York Mets (@Mets) December 3, 2020 Correction: this is actually a $5.2 million ...

Newsday
57465544_thumbnail

LI's Steven Matz returning to Mets for 2021 season on one-year, $5.2 million deal | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 2, 2020 8:31 PM Newsday 21m

Lefthander Steven Matz is set to stay with the Mets for 2021, avoiding salary arbitration by agreeing to a $5.2 million contract, a source said Wednesday night. After his disaster of an abbreviated 20

SNY Mets

Dom Smith’s first impression of new owner Steve Cohen, 2019 HR off Trevor May | Mets Hot Stove | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 28m

Dom Smith joins Met Hot Stove to discuss with Steve Gelbs his first impressions of new Mets owner Steve Cohen and how special it was that Cohen reached out t...

Amazin' Avenue
57464946_thumbnail

Mets, Steven Matz agree to contract for 2021

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 53m

Matz was horrendous in 2020.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
MLB: Mets.com
57464620_thumbnail

Matz avoids arb. (source); Gsellman tendered

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1h

The Mets on Wedneday avoided arbitration with left-hander Steven Matz, agreeing to a one-year, $5.2 million deal, a source told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, while right-hander Robert Gsellman was tendered a contract, according to MLB Network insider...

The Mets Police
57463600_thumbnail

Mets want you (but not me) to know they signed whoever Trevor May is

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

Via social media, the Mets announced they signed someone named Trevor May.  Uncle Steve2 did not choose to have his minions send me a press release. Trevor apparently looks like that, and seems to be a pitcher of sorts. A quick google search, after...

CBS Sports

Samson: Is Mets' deal with Trevor May a sign of things to come in Steve Cohen era? - CBSSports.com

by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Dec 2, 2020 at 3:37 pm ET1 min read CBS Sports 5h

Samson explains what Cohen is doing with his first signing

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets