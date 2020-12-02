New York Mets
Mets Non-Tender Shreve, Tropeano, Sewald, and Jurado
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 21m
Updated: The Mets announced that they've non-tendered right-handed pitchers Ariel Jurado, Nick Tropeano, and Paul Sewald and left-hander Chasen Shreve.Original Post:Steven Matz will be ret
Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall and Archie Bradley Among Players Non-Tendered
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
The non-tender deadline drew far more attention this year than it had in year's past, as there was potential to see some big names let go by their teams who were looking to shed payroll. Kris Brya
Mets Non-tender Roster Moves.
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 18m
#Mets roster moves. pic.twitter.com/5ZsC6UKLFh — New York Mets (@Mets) December 3, 2020 Correction: this is actually a $5.2 million ...
LI's Steven Matz returning to Mets for 2021 season on one-year, $5.2 million deal | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 2, 2020 8:31 PM — Newsday 21m
Lefthander Steven Matz is set to stay with the Mets for 2021, avoiding salary arbitration by agreeing to a $5.2 million contract, a source said Wednesday night. After his disaster of an abbreviated 20
Dom Smith’s first impression of new owner Steve Cohen, 2019 HR off Trevor May | Mets Hot Stove | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 29m
Dom Smith joins Met Hot Stove to discuss with Steve Gelbs his first impressions of new Mets owner Steve Cohen and how special it was that Cohen reached out t...
Mets, Steven Matz agree to contract for 2021
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 53m
Matz was horrendous in 2020.
Matz avoids arb. (source); Gsellman tendered
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
The Mets on Wedneday avoided arbitration with left-hander Steven Matz, agreeing to a one-year, $5.2 million deal, a source told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, while right-hander Robert Gsellman was tendered a contract, according to MLB Network insider...
Mets want you (but not me) to know they signed whoever Trevor May is
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Via social media, the Mets announced they signed someone named Trevor May. Uncle Steve2 did not choose to have his minions send me a press release. Trevor apparently looks like that, and seems to be a pitcher of sorts. A quick google search, after...
Samson: Is Mets' deal with Trevor May a sign of things to come in Steve Cohen era? - CBSSports.com
by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Dec 2, 2020 at 3:37 pm ET1 min read — CBS Sports 5h
Samson explains what Cohen is doing with his first signing
