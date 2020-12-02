New York Mets
Mets sign starting pitcher Steven Matz to one-year deal - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
The Mets non-tendered four players on Wednesday’s deadline, including Chasen Shreve, while signing deals and tendering contracts to some who were in danger of becoming free agents, like Steven Matz and Robert Gsellman.
Mets Pitcher Trevor May says Go Twins and immediate joins Mets Vulgairty
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 21m
Trevor May said goodbye to Twins fans on social media. Does he hope to return there? Did he Jose Reyes this? Steve, get control of your brand and tell them to all stop with this bastardization of LGM. I took the opportunity to encourage Trevor...
Mets reach one-year, $5.2 million deal with Steven Matz
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 36m
Steven Matz will get his chance to revive his career in Queens. The Mets and the 29-year-old left-hander agreed to a $5.2 million contract on Wednesday, as Matz avoided arbitration following a
Mets Keeping Robert Gsellman Extremely Smart Move
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 38m
It was a mild surprise the Mets tendered Robert Gsellman a contract. The expectation was after his having a horrendous 2020, the Mets would part ways with the pitcher. In 2020, Gsellman was injured…
Mets tender contracts to most players, non-tender several pitchers
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Matz, Barnes, and Heredia all agree to contracts
Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall and Archie Bradley Among Players Non-Tendered
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2h
The non-tender deadline drew far more attention this year than it had in year's past, as there was potential to see some big names let go by their teams who were looking to shed payroll. Kris Brya
Mets Non-tender Roster Moves.
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
#Mets roster moves. pic.twitter.com/5ZsC6UKLFh — New York Mets (@Mets) December 3, 2020 Correction: this is actually a $5.2 million ...
LI's Steven Matz returning to Mets for 2021 season on one-year, $5.2 million deal | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 2, 2020 8:31 PM — Newsday 2h
Lefthander Steven Matz is set to stay with the Mets for 2021, avoiding salary arbitration by agreeing to a $5.2 million contract, a source said Wednesday night. After his disaster of an abbreviated 20
If you count Dominic Smith and J.D. Davis as primarily infielders, the only outfielders on the #Mets 40 man roster as we currently stand are Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo and Guillermo Heredia They not only need an every day CF, they need real outfield depth for 2021Minors
-
For the #Mets, I would say Archie Bradley. Since 2017 & among 107 relievers to toss at least 150 innings, Bradley is tied for 18th-lowest FIP (3.18) & tied for the 18th-highest fWAR (4.1).Who was the most interesting player non- tendered and why?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Rest In Peace, Jimmy. 😪We are heartbroken to learn about the passing of big #Mets fan Jimmy Sargent. Jimmy battled brain cancer fearlessly. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. https://t.co/DlNLEpbHEQBlogger / Podcaster
-
“Old Days”The Baltimore Orioles line up for the 1st game of the 1969 World Series vs the NY Mets in Baltimore.#Orioles #Baltimore #Mets #MLB #LGM #1960sMisc
-
Probably just fan outreach but it's the Mets so you have to take everything as it is until it becomes the norm.@YankeeSource come one you really think he's doing this to get info . he being everything. the wilpons were not in regards to being fan friendly .Misc
-
I made a minor error in my calculation of the #Mets payroll projection before, so my apologies (yeah, I suck at Excel). I was off by about 5ish percent. So, here we go again: Actual: $141.3m CBT/Luxury Tax: $143.7 (-$66.3m) Sorry, my bad.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets