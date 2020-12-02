Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Mets tender contracts to most players, non-tender several pitchers

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Matz, Barnes, and Heredia all agree to contracts

The Mets Police
Mets Pitcher Trevor May says Go Twins and immediate joins Mets Vulgairty

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 21m

Trevor May said goodbye to Twins fans on social media.  Does he hope to return there?  Did he Jose Reyes this? Steve, get control of your brand and tell them to all stop with this bastardization of LGM.  I took the opportunity to encourage Trevor...

New York Post
Mets reach one-year, $5.2 million deal with Steven Matz

by: Dan Martin New York Post 36m

Steven Matz will get his chance to revive his career in Queens. The Mets and the 29-year-old left-hander agreed to a $5.2 million contract on Wednesday, as Matz avoided arbitration following a

Mets Daddy

Mets Keeping Robert Gsellman Extremely Smart Move

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 38m

It was a mild surprise the Mets tendered Robert Gsellman a contract. The expectation was after his having a horrendous 2020, the Mets would part ways with the pitcher. In 2020, Gsellman was injured…

Daily News
Mets sign starting pitcher Steven Matz to one-year deal - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

The Mets non-tendered four players on Wednesday’s deadline, including Chasen Shreve, while signing deals and tendering contracts to some who were in danger of becoming free agents, like Steven Matz and Robert Gsellman.

Mets Merized
Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall and Archie Bradley Among Players Non-Tendered

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2h

The non-tender deadline drew far more attention this year than it had in year's past, as there was potential to see some big names let go by their teams who were looking to shed payroll. Kris Brya

Mack's Mets
Mets Non-tender Roster Moves.

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

  #Mets roster moves. pic.twitter.com/5ZsC6UKLFh — New York Mets (@Mets) December 3, 2020 Correction: this is actually a $5.2 million ...

Newsday
LI's Steven Matz returning to Mets for 2021 season on one-year, $5.2 million deal | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 2, 2020 8:31 PM Newsday 2h

Lefthander Steven Matz is set to stay with the Mets for 2021, avoiding salary arbitration by agreeing to a $5.2 million contract, a source said Wednesday night. After his disaster of an abbreviated 20

