Non Tender Deadline Day
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2h
The non tender deadline was today at 2pm EST. What did the Mets do today? – Non tender Chasen Shreve: For some a surprise, but I expected Shreve to be non tendered. Shreve was out of options …
Wayne Garrett "Red": Two Time Mets World Series Third Baseman:(1969-1976)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 4h
Ronald Wayne Garrett was born on December 3, 1947 in Brooksville, Florida. The Red headed, five foot eleven infielder was known as “Red” ...
Matt Harvey moved to Miami to watch Bing Crosby movies.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5h
The Dark Knight has settled in to watch Bing Crosby movies at his new place in Miami. I’m not sure Miami is the healthiest place for Matt to be if he’s trying to make it back to the majors. If he’s just looking to have fun with his money while he’s...
Mets reach one-year, $5.2 million deal with Steven Matz
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 6h
Steven Matz will get his chance to revive his career in Queens. The Mets and the 29-year-old left-hander agreed to a $5.2 million contract on Wednesday, as Matz avoided arbitration following a
Mets Keeping Robert Gsellman Extremely Smart Move
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6h
It was a mild surprise the Mets tendered Robert Gsellman a contract. The expectation was after his having a horrendous 2020, the Mets would part ways with the pitcher. In 2020, Gsellman was injured…
Mets tender contracts to most players, non-tender several pitchers
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7h
Matz, Barnes, and Heredia all agree to contracts
Mets sign starting pitcher Steven Matz to one-year deal - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 7h
The Mets non-tendered four players on Wednesday’s deadline, including Chasen Shreve, while signing deals and tendering contracts to some who were in danger of becoming free agents, like Steven Matz and Robert Gsellman.
Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall and Archie Bradley Among Players Non-Tendered
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 7h
The non-tender deadline drew far more attention this year than it had in year's past, as there was potential to see some big names let go by their teams who were looking to shed payroll. Kris Brya
RT @SheaUpperDeck: @jflan816 @Metstradamus They pitch?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @jflan816: Matt Vasgersian said just now on Hot Stove he believes there is a very good chance both JT Realmuto and George Springer will end up with the Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
Non Tender Deadline Day by @CorneHogeveen #Mets #MLBFreeAgency #MLBTonight #MLBNews #MLBNHotStove #LGM https://t.co/yPj3roVIi4Blog / Website
Non Tender Deadline Day https://t.co/LnBmIQ1GDKBlog / Website
-
Former Mets P Sean Gilmartin foolishly did not wear a mask in public https://t.co/RtybkexQxTBlogger / Podcaster
Fred the 🎄🧝♂️and his pals Bobblehead Jeff 🌰, Pete 🐻❄️, and David were up late taking over our Team Store! Get your Bobblehead Trio Package NOW for $60.00: https://t.co/wCEZJKiFFVMinors
