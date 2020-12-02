Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metstradamus
Steven Matz Mosies On Into The Last Chance Saloon

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 17m

The thing about having money isn’t just the ability to sign the Springers and the Bauers and the Realmutos to mega deals, but it’s also the ability to be able to extend a last chance to…

nj.com
DJ LeMahieu power rankings: Here are the Yankees’ biggest threats to signing free-agent second baseman - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 10m

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu finished third in voting for the 2020 American League MVP award.

Mets Junkies
Non Tender Deadline Day

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 4h

The non tender deadline was today at 2pm EST. What did the Mets do today? – Non tender Chasen Shreve: For some a surprise, but I expected Shreve to be non tendered. Shreve was out of options …

nj.com
How Yankees, every team handled non-tender deadline | Gary Sanchez returning, but Jonathan Holder, Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber, many others cut loose - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 46m

Wednesday was deadline day for MLB teams to tender arbitration-eligible players a contract for 2021.

centerfieldmaz
Wayne Garrett "Red": Two Time Mets World Series Third Baseman:(1969-1976)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 6h

Ronald Wayne Garrett was born on December 3, 1947 in Brooksville, Florida. The Red headed, five foot eleven infielder was known as “Red” ...

The Mets Police
Matt Harvey moved to Miami to watch Bing Crosby movies.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7h

The Dark Knight has settled in to watch Bing Crosby movies at his new place in Miami. I’m not sure Miami is the healthiest place for Matt to be if he’s trying to make it back to the majors. If he’s just looking to have fun with his money while he’s...

New York Post
Mets reach one-year, $5.2 million deal with Steven Matz

by: Dan Martin New York Post 8h

Steven Matz will get his chance to revive his career in Queens. The Mets and the 29-year-old left-hander agreed to a $5.2 million contract on Wednesday, as Matz avoided arbitration following a

Mets Daddy

Mets Keeping Robert Gsellman Extremely Smart Move

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 8h

It was a mild surprise the Mets tendered Robert Gsellman a contract. The expectation was after his having a horrendous 2020, the Mets would part ways with the pitcher. In 2020, Gsellman was injured…

