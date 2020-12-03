New York Mets
New York Mets Non-Tendered Four Players On Wednesday
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2h
As 8:00 p.m. struck on Wednesday struck the New York Mets had some big decisions to make regarding their roster's future. The deadline to tender contracts for most of their roster came and went. Things went as expected with a couple of small...
Mets non-tender Shreve, give Matz $5.2M
by: AP — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 6m
Relief pitcher Chasen Shreve became a free agent when the New York Mets declined to offer him a 2021 contract by Wednesday night's deadline.
New York Mets opt to keep Steven Matz on a one-year deal
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 19m
The New York Mets, in an attempt to bolster their rotation and overall pitching depth, decided to bring back left-handed pitcher Steven Matz ahead of yesterday's non-tender deadline. Bob Nightengale reported on Wednesday that the New York Mets were...
SAVAGE VIEWS – On Keeping Prospects
by: RDS900 — Mack's Mets 32m
December 3, 2020 It’s no secret that I am passionate about developing and retaining prospects. I’ve always believed that in order for ...
Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show): To Tender, or Not to Tender?
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 40m
This week, we discuss the newest Mets and the recently departed.
MMO Exclusive: Right-Handed Reliever, Jared Hughes
by: Mathew Brownstein — Mets Merized Online 1h
An exclusive MMO interview with reliever Jared Hughes.
Mets news & links (12/3/20)
by: Other — Mets 360 1h
by John from Albany FanGraphs: Mets Make Trevor May Their First Major Offseason Addition. “May ranked 21st on Craig Edwards’ Top 50 Free Agents list at the beginning of the winter, the second relie…
Mets: Will David Peterson get a shot to start again in 2021?
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
How will David Peterson fit in with the New York Mets in 2021? Everyone is eager to see the New York Mets load up on talent this offseason. Steve Cohen’s...
Here's why the Mets could tender so many players and which non-tender was the most shocking | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
On the night of the non-tender deadline, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino explains why it was easier this year for the Mets to tender players and why he was surp...
Mets non-tender Shreve, give Matz $5.2M https://t.co/cSYg4d903e #MetsTV / Radio Network
And here's the All-Non-Tender pitching staff: Rotation: Jose Urena Tyler Anderson Carlos Rodon Chi Chi Gonzalez Ryne Stanek (opener) Bullpen: Archie Bradley Hansel Robles Jonathan Holder Alex Claudio Matt Andriese Chasen Shreve MVP candidate Ryan Tepera IL - John BrebbiaOK, I win! Here's the All-Non-Tender lineup: 1B - Travis Shaw 2B - Hanser Alberto SS - Daniel Robertson 3B - Maikel Franco LF - Eddie Rosario CF - Albert Almora RF - Nomar Mazara C - Curt Casali DH - Kyle Schwarber Bats off the bench - Adam Duvall, David Dahl, Jose Martinez https://t.co/WLiFYfU2TLBeat Writer / Columnist
1970s-looking Mets logo t-shirt https://t.co/F78TykwJwLBlogger / Podcaster
RT @jaredleesmith: Hour 2 of #TMA🌞 is live on @MSGNetworks 📺 🏀 Lebron & AD max deals 🏈 #NFL week 13 preview 🌹 @AlyssaRose 10:40 am ET @SportsGrid @FanDuel @ArielEpsteinMisc
How would you grade the Mets’ signing of Trevor May? https://t.co/gauHkyfFq8Blogger / Podcaster
New York Mets opt to keep Steven Matz on a one-year deal https://t.co/esJy1wllnUBlogger / Podcaster
