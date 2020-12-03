Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for December 3, 2020

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Your Thursday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Mets non-tender Shreve, give Matz $5.2M

by: AP ESPN New York: Mets Blog 6m

Relief pitcher Chasen Shreve became a free agent when the New York Mets declined to offer him a 2021 contract by Wednesday night's deadline.

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets opt to keep Steven Matz on a one-year deal

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 20m

The New York Mets, in an attempt to bolster their rotation and overall pitching depth, decided to bring back left-handed pitcher Steven Matz ahead of yesterday's non-tender deadline. Bob Nightengale reported on Wednesday that the New York Mets were...

Mack's Mets
SAVAGE VIEWS – On Keeping Prospects

by: RDS900 Mack's Mets 32m

  December 3, 2020 It’s no secret that I am passionate about developing and retaining prospects.   I’ve always believed that in order for ...

Amazin' Avenue
Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show): To Tender, or Not to Tender?

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 41m

This week, we discuss the newest Mets and the recently departed.

Mets Merized
MMO Exclusive: Right-Handed Reliever, Jared Hughes

by: Mathew Brownstein Mets Merized Online 1h

An exclusive MMO interview with reliever Jared Hughes.

Mets 360
Mets news & links (12/3/20)

by: Other Mets 360 1h

by John from Albany FanGraphs: Mets Make Trevor May Their First Major Offseason Addition. “May ranked 21st on Craig Edwards’ Top 50 Free Agents list at the beginning of the winter, the second relie…

Rising Apple

Mets: Will David Peterson get a shot to start again in 2021?

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

How will David Peterson fit in with the New York Mets in 2021? Everyone is eager to see the New York Mets load up on talent this offseason. Steve Cohen’s...

SNY Mets

Here's why the Mets could tender so many players and which non-tender was the most shocking | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

On the night of the non-tender deadline, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino explains why it was easier this year for the Mets to tender players and why he was surp...

