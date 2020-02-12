New York Mets
Mets owner Steve Cohen should want a fast World Series win
by: Michael Griffin — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen wants to win a championship in the next 3-5 years. These lofty hopes shouldn't drive potential general managers away. There...
New Mets owner Steve Cohen's greatest hits on Twitter so far | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com December 3, 2020 11:30 AM — Newsday 19m
New Mets owner Steve Cohen hasn’t made much of an impact on organizational personnel yet — team president Sandy Alderson still is looking for a general manager and hasn’t made any major free-agent add
METS PRESS RELEASE - METS SIGN RHP TREVOR MAY
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 53m
METS SIGN RHP TREVOR MAY FLUSHING, N.Y., December 2, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that they have signed RHP Trevor Ma...
Mets Enter Rest of Offseason With Plenty of 40-Man Flexibility
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Merized Online 55m
With the tender deadline now behind us, the Mets' offseason is full steam ahead.Even without a general manager, the team decided to cut bait with Chasen Shreve, Paul Sewald, Ariel Jurado, and
Who would be more valuable to the 2021 Mets – Edwin Diaz or Zack Wheeler?
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1h
In a recent Open Thread, commenter NMK suggested – snarkily, in my reading – that the Mets trade Edwin Diaz for Zack Wheeler. It’s a trade that has zero chance of happening. But that doesn’t mean w…
Was Dom Smith’s on-field growth the biggest development in NY baseball in 2020? | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
On BNNY, the guys determine if New York Mets 1B Dom Smith’s ascension on the field was the biggest on-field development in New York baseball this past season...
New York Mets 2020 Off-Season Preview
by: Matthew Rothman — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 1h
A look at the New York Mets and what they could poitneitally do this off-season with Steve Cohen as the new owner of the team.
1970s-looking Mets logo t-shirt
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
I kinda strangely like this. I feel like there is some alternate universe where the 1975 Mets changed their logo to this in order to look “futuristic” – it looks very 1975/Rollerball/Disco Football Giants/Indoor Soccer Team. I actually like it.
David Dahl Not Good Fit For Mets Right Now
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
There were some surprising non-tenders this year with David Dahl perhaps being the most surprising. After mashing his first two full seasons with the Colorado Rockies, the organization was perhaps …
