New York Mets

Mets Daddy

David Dahl Not Good Fit For Mets Right Now

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

There were some surprising non-tenders this year with David Dahl perhaps being the most surprising. After mashing his first two full seasons with the Colorado Rockies, the organization was perhaps …

Newsday
New Mets owner Steve Cohen's greatest hits on Twitter so far | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com December 3, 2020 11:30 AM Newsday 19m

New Mets owner Steve Cohen hasn’t made much of an impact on organizational personnel yet — team president Sandy Alderson still is looking for a general manager and hasn’t made any major free-agent add

Mack's Mets

METS PRESS RELEASE - METS SIGN RHP TREVOR MAY

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 54m

      METS SIGN RHP TREVOR MAY     FLUSHING, N.Y., December 2, 2020 –  The New York Mets today announced that they have signed RHP Trevor Ma...

Mets Merized
Mets Enter Rest of Offseason With Plenty of 40-Man Flexibility

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 56m

With the tender deadline now behind us, the Mets' offseason is full steam ahead.Even without a general manager, the team decided to cut bait with Chasen Shreve, Paul Sewald, Ariel Jurado, and

Mets 360
Who would be more valuable to the 2021 Mets – Edwin Diaz or Zack Wheeler?

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 1h

In a recent Open Thread, commenter NMK suggested – snarkily, in my reading – that the Mets trade Edwin Diaz for Zack Wheeler. It’s a trade that has zero chance of happening. But that doesn’t mean w…

SNY Mets

Was Dom Smith’s on-field growth the biggest development in NY baseball in 2020? | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

On BNNY, the guys determine if New York Mets 1B Dom Smith’s ascension on the field was the biggest on-field development in New York baseball this past season...

LWOS Baseball
New York Mets 2020 Off-Season Preview

by: Matthew Rothman Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 1h

A look at the New York Mets and what they could poitneitally do this off-season with Steve Cohen as the new owner of the team.

The Mets Police
1970s-looking Mets logo t-shirt

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

I kinda strangely like this.  I feel like there is some alternate universe where the 1975 Mets changed their logo to this in order to look “futuristic” – it looks very 1975/Rollerball/Disco Football Giants/Indoor Soccer Team. I actually like it.

