Mets Enter Rest of Offseason With Plenty of 40-Man Flexibility
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Merized Online 56m
With the tender deadline now behind us, the Mets' offseason is full steam ahead.Even without a general manager, the team decided to cut bait with Chasen Shreve, Paul Sewald, Ariel Jurado, and
New Mets owner Steve Cohen's greatest hits on Twitter so far | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com December 3, 2020 11:30 AM — Newsday 20m
New Mets owner Steve Cohen hasn’t made much of an impact on organizational personnel yet — team president Sandy Alderson still is looking for a general manager and hasn’t made any major free-agent add
METS PRESS RELEASE - METS SIGN RHP TREVOR MAY
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 54m
METS SIGN RHP TREVOR MAY FLUSHING, N.Y., December 2, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that they have signed RHP Trevor Ma...
Who would be more valuable to the 2021 Mets – Edwin Diaz or Zack Wheeler?
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1h
In a recent Open Thread, commenter NMK suggested – snarkily, in my reading – that the Mets trade Edwin Diaz for Zack Wheeler. It’s a trade that has zero chance of happening. But that doesn’t mean w…
Was Dom Smith’s on-field growth the biggest development in NY baseball in 2020? | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
On BNNY, the guys determine if New York Mets 1B Dom Smith’s ascension on the field was the biggest on-field development in New York baseball this past season...
New York Mets 2020 Off-Season Preview
by: Matthew Rothman — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 1h
A look at the New York Mets and what they could poitneitally do this off-season with Steve Cohen as the new owner of the team.
1970s-looking Mets logo t-shirt
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
I kinda strangely like this. I feel like there is some alternate universe where the 1975 Mets changed their logo to this in order to look “futuristic” – it looks very 1975/Rollerball/Disco Football Giants/Indoor Soccer Team. I actually like it.
David Dahl Not Good Fit For Mets Right Now
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
There were some surprising non-tenders this year with David Dahl perhaps being the most surprising. After mashing his first two full seasons with the Colorado Rockies, the organization was perhaps …
New Post: Report: Jeremy Hefner Sticking As Mets’ Pitching Coach https://t.co/hBc76pOqJF #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SportsGrid: MLB: @AlyssaRose joined #TMA, sharing her early off-season thoughts on Steve Cohen and the Mets... #MLB #LGM 🌹 https://t.co/kZJJ9dHeIuMisc
-
Certainly doesn’t help the #Mets.The fact that there is no MLB-MLBPA agreement on the universal DH for 2021 completely undercuts the large group of corner OF/DH/corner slugger types among the free agents. An already bad situation for those players made worse.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Trevor May is in the fold and there are non-tenders galore, but @JasonKeidel says the Mets would be better spending wisely than widely. https://t.co/oRD8BrgzlcTV / Radio Network
-
Last two years on Dec. 3 in #Mets history have been wild 2019 - Tiki Barber breaks news that the team is being sold 2018 - This picture:Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JuddLegum: Number of people who died at the World Trade Center on 9/11: 2871 Number of people in the U.S. who died of COVID on 12/2/20: 2733Beat Writer / Columnist
