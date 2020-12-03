New York Mets
Seth Lugo Belongs in the Bullpen
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 44m
While the New York Mets are looking to fill multiple holes in their starting rotation this offseason, they'll also need to make a very important decision with one of their top hurlers and it seems
New York Mets will retain Jeremy Hefner as their pitching coach for 2021
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 28m
The New York Mets essentially cleaned house in the front office once new owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson took over. Former general manager Brodie Van Wagenen left the team, and most of his staff was also separated from the team....
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Paul Sewald
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 29m
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time t
Archie Bradley May Not Be Reliever Mets Should Pursue
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 31m
Perhaps the biggest name and surprise non-tender was Archie Bradley. After all, Bradley is coming off a great season in limited duty. Bradley was limited both by a shortened season and by a back in…
Rival execs think Mets have eyes on a catcher other than J.T. Realmuto
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 52m
The Mets are not on the doorstep of a signing. They are still canvassing the field. They have not eliminated anyone, including J.T. Realmuto. But two executives whose teams have interest in the
LIVE: Mets introduce Trevor May
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
Watch a live news conference right now as the Mets introduce new reliever Trevor May, who signed a two-year deal with the club on Wednesday. The right-handed May will give the Mets an additional measure of depth at the back of their bullpen,...
Comings and Goings
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 1h
There have been a few minor player additions since Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson have taken over the team, but inking reliever Trevor May ...
😂😂WHO’S NEXT??????? https://t.co/IKjPEMm9jF https://t.co/yTjwERpPWIMinors
The “name a more iconic duo” tweet to end all the rest#TBT with my buddy @StevenACohen2! Welcome to @Twitter! 😂 https://t.co/QeNXjIalo7Misc
me trying not to get my hopes upMets in active talks with free-agent catcher James McCann, according to league sources. A deal is not yet close, but it is looking increasingly likely he will land a four-year deal.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: Trevor May said he talked to about 15 teams, but the Mets talks were most serious and the process was over pretty quickly.Blogger / Podcaster
On today's episode of Mets Fans Complain About Everything...Blogger / Podcaster
Question: Do you want Lindor on the #Mets?” Trevor: “Obviously who wouldn’t?!” Via his Twitch stream: https://t.co/NsAPj9RN2WBlogger / Podcaster
