New York Mets

amNewYork
Trevor May relishing accessibility, challenge of joining Mets

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork

Trevor May is as close to the embodiment of the modern-day ballplayer as anyone in Major League Baseball.

Hear Why Trevor May Signed with the Mets

by: New York Mets YouTube

12/3/20: Trevor May discusses the three factors of why he signed with the Mets.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe...

Elite Sports NY
New York Mets in active talks with free agent C James McCann (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY

The New York Mets discussions with free-agent catcher James McCann are intensifying. Would he be the next Wilson Ramos?

Mets Merized
Trevor May: Cohen's Accessibility, Hefner's Presence Led to Picking the Mets

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online

The pitcher that the Mets are getting in Trevor May, ironically, came to form against them in 2019.Inheriting a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning at Target Field on July 17, May hung an 0-2 curve

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets: Team is in "active talks" with free agent catcher James McCann

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media

The New York Mets have been, without a doubt, one of the most active clubs in this offseason. Ever since new owner Steve Cohen came to town, he expressed his desire of putting together a very competitive team, and president Sandy Alderson, who is...

Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: NYM Making 'Serious Push' for James McCann in Free Agency

by: Jenna Ciccotelli Bleacher Report

Free-agent catcher James McCann could be headed to the New York Mets , according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, who reported Thursday that the team is "making a serious push" for the former Chicago White Sox star...

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Mets in talks with catcher James McCann; Marlins prioritizing bullpen

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports

Here's the latest from the MLB hot stove

Mack's Mets
Mets360 - Who would be more valuable to the 2021 Mets – Edwin Diaz or Zack Wheeler?

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets

  By Brian Joura December 3, 2020 In a recent Open Thread, commenter NMK suggested – snarkily, in my reading – that the Mets trade  Edwin D...

The Score
Trevor May: 'Buzz' around Steve Cohen was big reason to join Mets

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score

Consider Trevor May among the players excited to have Steve Cohen as an employer.The right-hander, who recently inked a two-year, $15.5-million contract with the New York Mets, explained the new owner is one of the reasons why he chose to sign with...

    SNY @SNYtv
    "I love playing baseball mostly because of the emotional connection the fans give with the players and with their team and how exciting that is. I don't think there's a better place than New York to get that connection" Trevor May on why he chose the Mets https://t.co/Apqyg21BMS
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89
    RT @MetsFanMania: .@jeremy_hefner53's latest follow on Twitter 👀
    Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
    As others have said, Corey Kluber being close to a Yankees deal is not accurate. He's slated to begin bullpen sessions in mid-to-late December. Red Sox and Mets also have been connected to Kluber, who is coming off a shoulder injury
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89
    Among 19 catchers who caught at least 1,000 combined innings from 2019-2020, James McCann recorded the 5th-highest defensive runs saved (DRS) at +9. Wilson Ramos was was 18th at -12 DRS. #Mets #LGM @Metsmerized
    All MetsTweets @AllMetsTweets
    So is the new GM going to have decision making ability independent of Sandy? If not, just tell Sandy to be GM. Hoping its not too many cooks in the kitchen type of scenario.
    Blogging Mets @bloggingmets
    Does @HomeDepot have the worst, most incompetent customer service ever? Can't get a straight answer on the phone. Can't email. So close to canceling a $1200 order unless I can get the info I need.
