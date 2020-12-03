New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets in active talks with free agent C James McCann (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 30m
The New York Mets discussions with free-agent catcher James McCann are intensifying. Would he be the next Wilson Ramos?
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Hear Why Trevor May Signed with the Mets
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 14m
12/3/20: Trevor May discusses the three factors of why he signed with the Mets.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe...
Trevor May: Cohen’s Accessibility, Hefner’s Presence Led to Picking the Mets
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Merized Online 34m
The pitcher that the Mets are getting in Trevor May, ironically, came to form against them in 2019.Inheriting a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning at Target Field on July 17, May hung an 0-2 curve
New York Mets: Team is in “active talks” with free agent catcher James McCann
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 36m
The New York Mets have been, without a doubt, one of the most active clubs in this offseason. Ever since new owner Steve Cohen came to town, he expressed his desire of putting together a very competitive team, and president Sandy Alderson, who is...
Mets Rumors: NYM Making 'Serious Push' for James McCann in Free Agency
by: Jenna Ciccotelli — Bleacher Report 42m
Free-agent catcher James McCann could be headed to the New York Mets , according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, who reported Thursday that the team is "making a serious push" for the former Chicago White Sox star...
MLB rumors: Mets in talks with catcher James McCann; Marlins prioritizing bullpen - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder Dec 3, 2020 at 2:09 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 1h
Here's the latest from the MLB hot stove
Mets360 - Who would be more valuable to the 2021 Mets – Edwin Diaz or Zack Wheeler?
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
By Brian Joura December 3, 2020 In a recent Open Thread, commenter NMK suggested – snarkily, in my reading – that the Mets trade Edwin D...
Trevor May: 'Buzz' around Steve Cohen was big reason to join Mets
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 1h
Consider Trevor May among the players excited to have Steve Cohen as an employer.The right-hander, who recently inked a two-year, $15.5-million contract with the New York Mets, explained the new owner is one of the reasons why he chose to sign with...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
"I love playing baseball mostly because of the emotional connection the fans give with the players and with their team and how exciting that is. I don't think there's a better place than New York to get that connection" Trevor May on why he chose the Mets https://t.co/Apqyg21BMSTV / Radio Network
-
RT @MetsFanMania: .@jeremy_hefner53's latest follow on Twitter 👀Blogger / Podcaster
-
As others have said, Corey Kluber being close to a Yankees deal is not accurate. He's slated to begin bullpen sessions in mid-to-late December. Red Sox and Mets also have been connected to Kluber, who is coming off a shoulder injuryBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Among 19 catchers who caught at least 1,000 combined innings from 2019-2020, James McCann recorded the 5th-highest defensive runs saved (DRS) at +9. Wilson Ramos was was 18th at -12 DRS. #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
So is the new GM going to have decision making ability independent of Sandy? If not, just tell Sandy to be GM. Hoping its not too many cooks in the kitchen type of scenario.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Does @HomeDepot have the worst, most incompetent customer service ever? Can't get a straight answer on the phone. Can't email. So close to canceling a $1200 order unless I can get the info I need.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets