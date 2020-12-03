New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets linked with All-Star catcher James McCann
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 1h
McCann joined the Chicago White Sox in December 2018 and enjoyed two impressive seasons, one of which being the pandemic-shortened 60-game campaign, with the club.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Hey, Steve Cohen, wanna put your money where your mouth is? Trade for & PAY Francisco Lindor
by: Bryan Fonseca — Deadspin 2m
We all know Steve Cohen has to do something.
Scouting Report - LHP - Anthony Solometo
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 9m
Anthony Solometo LHP 6-3 210 Bishop Eustace Prep HS 11-13-20 - Prospects Live - @ProspectsLive LHP Anthon...
Mets making serious push for James McCann
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 24m
The Mets are in desperate need of a catcher this winter.
Trevor May relishing accessibility, challenge of joining Mets | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 37m
Trevor May is as close to the embodiment of the modern-day ballplayer as anyone in Major League Baseball.
MLB rumors: Mets in talks with catcher James McCann; Red Sox could go after non-tendered slugger - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder Dec 3, 2020 at 4:14 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 48m
Here's the latest from the MLB hot stove
New York Mets | Trevor May on joining the Mets | Newsday
by: N/A — Newsday 54m
Reliever Trevor May discusses signing a two-year deal with the Mets and what influenced his decision
Hear Why Trevor May Signed with the Mets
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
12/3/20: Trevor May discusses the three factors of why he signed with the Mets.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @SteveGelbs: “One of the biggest things is just the buzz around Steve and the purchase of the team. The excitement of all the changes happening, my immediate reaction was wanting to be a part of something like that.” @IamTrevorMay talks about why he chose the Mets. https://t.co/W78RjG1iUUBlogger / Podcaster
-
While no deal is close to done yet, it appears the Mets are making a serious push for James McCann. https://t.co/Bv6Y75LfRmBlogger / Podcaster
-
Trevor May seems excited to join the #Mets pitching staffBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Petition to change the name of the Coca Cola Corner to Flavortown @MetsBooth @TheHowieRose @AlyssaRose @keithhernandez @StevenACohen2 @GuyFieri@GuyFieri @Twitter Hey Guy , It looks like you have a few more followers but the game is still https://t.co/HweKNyQDQP better warm your right arm because you are throwing a first pitch at a Mets gameBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets pursuing James McCann https://t.co/z9vVHL2MlcBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @danhaefeli: Additionally, there's a very real question of context. Bauer + Springer + Realmuto may not be in the cards, especially considering potential extensions for guys on the roster (MC, BN, NS). Bauer + Springer + McCann might mean an additional 10-15M AAV that allows you to do more https://t.co/XrAgaHsMRQBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets