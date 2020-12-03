Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
57488416_thumbnail

Trevor May's old alter ego: DJ Hey Beef

by: Michael Clair and Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 32m

first admitting that he knows there's another Trevor (Bauer) that fans were hoping was

Daily News
57488956_thumbnail

Trevor May already embracing Mets fans - New York Daily News

by: Bradford William Davis NY Daily News 6m

Trevor May went out of his way in his debut press conference to match his new city’s energy, vibe for vibe.

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Yankees in contact with Michael Brantley; Mets talking to catcher James McCann - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder Dec 3, 2020 at 6:28 pm ET3 min read CBS Sports 23m

Here's the latest from the MLB hot stove

Newsday
57488463_thumbnail

Newly signed reliever Trevor May soaking up being a Met — and the good New York food | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 3, 2020 6:01 PM Newsday 29m

Trevor May was already officially a member of the Mets — passed his physical, signed his contract, excited about his next two years and $15.5 million — and on his way back to the airport Wednesday whe

Mets Minors

Cuban Talent Oscar Colas To Petition For MLB Free Agency

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Minors 42m

According to Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com, Oscar Luis Colas will be petitioning for MLB Free Agency. The 21 year-old, who has been dubbed the Cuban Shohei Ohtani would become eligible starting on Jan

Deadspin
57486768_thumbnail

Hey, Steve Cohen, wanna put your money where your mouth is? Trade for & PAY Francisco Lindor

by: Bryan Fonseca Deadspin 2h

We all know Steve Cohen has to do something.

Mack's Mets
57486587_thumbnail

Scouting Report - LHP - Anthony Solometo

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Anthony Solometo   LHP      6-3      210      Bishop Eustace Prep HS     11-13-20 -   Prospects Live   - @ProspectsLive   LHP Anthon...

Amazin' Avenue
57486117_thumbnail

Mets making serious push for James McCann

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The Mets are in desperate need of a catcher this winter.

