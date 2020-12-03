Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB rumors: Yankees in contact with Michael Brantley; Mets talking to catcher James McCann - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder Dec 3, 2020 at 6:28 pm ET3 min read CBS Sports 15m

Here's the latest from the MLB hot stove

Newsday
Newly signed reliever Trevor May soaking up being a Met — and the good New York food | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 3, 2020 6:01 PM Newsday 21m

Trevor May was already officially a member of the Mets — passed his physical, signed his contract, excited about his next two years and $15.5 million — and on his way back to the airport Wednesday whe

MLB: Mets.com
Trevor May's old alter ego: DJ Hey Beef

by: Michael Clair and Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 25m

first admitting that he knows there's another Trevor (Bauer) that fans were hoping was

Mets Minors

Cuban Talent Oscar Colas To Petition For MLB Free Agency

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Minors 35m

According to Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com, Oscar Luis Colas will be petitioning for MLB Free Agency. The 21 year-old, who has been dubbed the Cuban Shohei Ohtani would become eligible starting on Jan

Deadspin
Hey, Steve Cohen, wanna put your money where your mouth is? Trade for & PAY Francisco Lindor

by: Bryan Fonseca Deadspin 2h

We all know Steve Cohen has to do something.

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - LHP - Anthony Solometo

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Anthony Solometo   LHP      6-3      210      Bishop Eustace Prep HS     11-13-20 -   Prospects Live   - @ProspectsLive   LHP Anthon...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets making serious push for James McCann

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The Mets are in desperate need of a catcher this winter.

Metro News
Trevor May relishing accessibility, challenge of joining Mets | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 2h

Trevor May is as close to the embodiment of the modern-day ballplayer as anyone in Major League Baseball.

