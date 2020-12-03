New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Scouting Report - 1B - Max McGwire
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Max McGwire 1B 6-2 185 Capistrano Valley HS (CA) PG - Max McGwire is a 2021 1B/RHP/OF with a 6-2 185 lb. frame from I...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Trevor May wanted to be part of Mets’ Steve Cohen ‘buzz’
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 1h
It’s not just Steve Cohen’s billions that are making a difference for the Mets. Trevor May, who officially signed with the Mets on Wednesday, credited the new owner’s overall impact on the
So Far Away
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
This time his observations were outrunning his understanding. Thus, as the campaign wore on, he found himself more and more bewildered. Its timeless. Cant ya just picture it?
Trevor May already embracing Mets fans - New York Daily News
by: Bradford William Davis — NY Daily News 2h
Trevor May went out of his way in his debut press conference to match his new city’s energy, vibe for vibe.
MLB rumors: Yankees in contact with Michael Brantley; Mets talking to catcher James McCann - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder Dec 3, 2020 at 6:28 pm ET3 min read — CBS Sports 2h
Here's the latest from the MLB hot stove
Newly signed reliever Trevor May soaking up being a Met — and the good New York food | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 3, 2020 6:01 PM — Newsday 2h
Trevor May was already officially a member of the Mets — passed his physical, signed his contract, excited about his next two years and $15.5 million — and on his way back to the airport Wednesday whe
Trevor May's old alter ego: DJ Hey Beef
by: Michael Clair and Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
first admitting that he knows there's another Trevor (Bauer) that fans were hoping was
Cuban Talent Oscar Colas To Petition For MLB Free Agency
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Minors 2h
According to Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com, Oscar Luis Colas will be petitioning for MLB Free Agency. The 21 year-old, who has been dubbed the Cuban Shohei Ohtani would become eligible starting on Jan
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @_beewilly: my write-up on Trevor May, the Mets' extremely online, foodie potential relief ace leading the way in fan love. some quotes from his intro presser and the main event...his Twitch AMA: https://t.co/l6HQGJR5UfNewspaper / Magazine
-
Never thought I’d be buying tall boys of mountain water, but here we are. #DeathToPlastic @LiquidDeathFree Agent
-
On BNNY Presented by Tri-State Cadillac, @martinonyc joined @DougWilliamsSNY to provide an update on the Mets' GM search and how it isn't slowing down the team's pursuit of free agents: https://t.co/25o8tIigKN ➡️ @CadillacTV / Radio Network
-
let’s get weird.. #LFGM 🔥@TimothyRRyder 4/$36M for McCann would be one of the weirdest contracts in years. It would be the lowest AAV for any position player on a deal of 4+ years since 2013 (Omar Infante got 4/$30M).Beat Writer / Columnist
-
this is trueHey please follow @MetsGal she makes great high quality content and I know this because I am following her.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Another oddity that this would create -- when is the last time that a position player with less than 4 career WAR was guaranteed $30M or more?@TimothyRRyder 4/$36M for McCann would be one of the weirdest contracts in years. It would be the lowest AAV for any position player on a deal of 4+ years since 2013 (Omar Infante got 4/$30M).Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets