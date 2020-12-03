Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Gotham Baseball
Miracles, Music & Mr. Met: More Than Just A Team

by: Jerry Milani Gotham Baseball 1h

In the now nearly six decades since they first stepped on the field at the old Polo Grounds, the Mets have had a unique place in the New York sports scene. The team’s initial fan base, mostly compr…

MLB Trade Rumors
Quick Hits: Ozuna, Giants, Jays, Mets, BoSox, Rosario, Ottavino

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 22m

The Giants and Blue Jays are among the teams that are interested in free-agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna, per Jon Morosi &hellip;

New York Post
Trevor May wanted to be part of Mets’ Steve Cohen ‘buzz’

by: Dan Martin New York Post 3h

It’s not just Steve Cohen’s billions that are making a difference for the Mets. Trevor May, who officially signed with the Mets on Wednesday, credited the new owner’s overall impact on the

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - 1B - Max McGwire

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3h

  Max McGwire   1B 6-2 185 Capistrano Valley HS (CA)     PG  -   Max McGwire is a 2021 1B/RHP/OF with a 6-2 185 lb. frame from I...

Faith and Fear in Flushing
So Far Away

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 3h

This time his observations were outrunning his understanding. Thus, as the campaign wore on, he found himself more and more bewildered. Its timeless. Cant ya just picture it?

Daily News
Trevor May already embracing Mets fans - New York Daily News

by: Bradford William Davis NY Daily News 3h

Trevor May went out of his way in his debut press conference to match his new city’s energy, vibe for vibe.

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Yankees in contact with Michael Brantley; Mets talking to catcher James McCann - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder Dec 3, 2020 at 6:28 pm ET3 min read CBS Sports 4h

Here's the latest from the MLB hot stove

Newsday
Newly signed reliever Trevor May soaking up being a Met — and the good New York food | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 3, 2020 6:01 PM Newsday 4h

Trevor May was already officially a member of the Mets — passed his physical, signed his contract, excited about his next two years and $15.5 million — and on his way back to the airport Wednesday whe

