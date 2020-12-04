New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Is Michael Brantley Yankees’ Plan B for DJ LeMahieu? George Springer, James McCann to Mets? Francisco Lindor update - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
Here are the latest MLB rumors. The New York Yankees could pivot to outfielder Michael Brantley for offense if they don’t re-sign second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who could be pursued hard by the New York Mets.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets: Three Cubs players worth trading for this offseason
by: Ryan Schlachter — Fansided: Rising Apple 1m
With Jed Hoyer taking the reigns and the Chicago Cubs making almost everyone available, the New York Mets should look to restructure their roster by tradin...
New York Mets Player Evaluations: Pitcher Miguel Castro
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 12m
The electric Miguel Castro brought his sidearm style to the New York Mets at the 2020 trade deadline. He emerged as a useful reliever in the Baltimore Orioles bullpen, former GM Brodie Van Wagenen thought Castro would make a terrific addition to the...
Despite slow GM search, Mets' free agent pursuits could pick up fast | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 16m
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports that despite the GM search going at a slow pace thus far, team president Sandy Alderson might pull the trigger on more f...
Reese Kaplan -- You Need a Foundation to Support Heavyweights
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 19m
The uncertain feelings about the Sandy Alderson increased involvement in the management of the Mets’ roster construction came to the surfa...
Get Hyped for Trevor May
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 39m
Trevor May is ready to bring the heat to Flushing.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on YouTube for the best, exc...
Morning Briefing: Mets’ Interest In James McCann Heating Up
by: Tatiana Snedeker — Mets Merized Online 1h
Good Morning, Mets fans!The non-tender announcements have been heating up as more and more teams make their decisions for the 2021 season.Let's take a look into what's been happening aroun
NYC needs to legalize weed, sports betting amid coronavirus-driven fiscal crisis, Yankees’ Randy Levine says - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
New York Yankees President Randy Levine wrote a column detailing how the city can survive its coronavirus-driven fiscal crisis.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
The hip worries me... despite the "all good" media columns.@MikeSilvaMedia Realmuto IS better. The "issue" is (waiting on the $$ info) he's likely getting 2-3 extra years and MUCH more money. McCann more likely than not the 3rd or 4th biggest piece they add. A method to their madness #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
On another note... as stupid as sports analysis has become, can't be as stupid as the real world. This isn't a joke... wish it was.Just when I think Vermont can’t possibly become more ridiculous https://t.co/KSi8u1gjFYBlogger / Podcaster
-
I think Realmuto is better, but reading up on McCann he is a hard worker, embraces analytics and using it to improve, his bat is solid. Maybe a little over indexed the last two years (high BABIP) but he is as good as Ramos offensively and light years better on D. I can live.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AlbanyFrom: It was one year ago today that the Mets Sale to Steve Cohen was first reported. Took longer than anticipated but worth the wait. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB @StevenACohen2 @JohnMackinAde https://t.co/pNPRisZwwABlogger / Podcaster
-
Stunning free agent move. Good luck @LenKasperI expected some big departures from the Cubs this offseason, but this one came as a shocker. Sources have confirmed to The Athletic that Len Kasper is leaving the Cubs to take the White Sox radio play-by-play job. Story: https://t.co/SSBZofOoTxBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New York Mets Player Evaluations: Pitcher Miguel Castro via @_danielmarcillo #Mets #MetsTwitter #LGM #MLB https://t.co/w73BQcsiIEBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets