The New York Mets Signing of Trevor May Could Lead to Bigger Moves
by: Jared Cantatore — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 2h
The New York Mets signed Trevor May to shore up their bullpen. What could this move mean for Seth Lugo's future with the Mets.
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Chasen Shreve
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
Three Ways Trevor May Immediately Helps Mets’ Bullpen
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 1h
It’s officially happening, you guys.The New York Mets made their first significant move of the offseason Tuesday by agreeing to sign reliever Trevor May to a two-year deal worth $15.5 millio
New York Mets’ new pitcher Trevor May: ‘This is where I’m meant to be’
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
Ever since the offseason started, the New York Mets waited until they had a president of baseball operations to start thinking about adding players outside of their existing roster. Once they decided that president Sandy Alderson was going to take...
Mets bullpen needs Seth Lugo more than the rotation does in 2021
by: Mason Smoller — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
Despite the needs in their starting rotation, the New York Mets must keep Seth Lugo in the bullpen. Since making his debut on July 1st, 2016, Seth Lugo has...
Finding starting pitching for the Mets among non-tendered players
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
With the Mets still needing starting pitching, let’s look at the new free agents on the market.
Mike's Mets - Comings and Goings
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
By Mike Steffanos December 3, 2020 There have been a few minor player additions since Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson have taken over th...
