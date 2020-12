Not only is JT Realmuto the best catcher on the market, he’s literally been one of the best players in the game, period. Since 2017, only 11 players have recorded a higher fWAR than Realmuto’s 16.7 mark. #Mets

I understand that James McCann is the second best catcher on the market, I understand that he will come cheaper than JT Realmuto. But stop pretending these two are in the same stratosphere. McCann's career fWAR: 3.7 Realmuto seasons with fWAR of at least 4.0: Three