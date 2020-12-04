Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Inbox: Improving Mets' bullpen, possible DH

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

So the Mets made their first significant splash of the offseason, signing reliever Trevor May to a two-year deal. It’s the start of what most expect to be a hyperactive offseason for the team under new owner Steve Cohen, and so it naturally begs the...

Mets Junkies
Rangers hire Chris Young as GM

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 54s

Former New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Young has been hired by the Texas Rangers to be the teams new General Manager. This come as a surprise, as it’s just days after he withdrew his name from…

Elite Sports NY

New York Mets not afraid to move fast on Jake Odorizzi (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 17m

The New York Mets aren't waiting for the market to develop for Jake Odorizzi. They're out there leading the charge in contract negotiations.

New York Post
Mets in mix for Jake Odorizzi as starting pitching market heats up

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 47m

In a slow-moving free agent market, the one item in which there has been some action and traction is with starting pitching. The Mets are active in this arena and one pitcher they have expressed

The Daily Stache
Mets bolster bullpen with Trevor May acquisition 

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 2h

Mets bolster bullpen with Trevor May acquisition  The New York Mets today announced that they have signed RHP Trevor May to a two-year contract. May, 31, has the 13th-lowest batting average against (.196) over the last two years in the majors (minimum

Mets Merized
MMO Roundtable: What Are We Most Excited for from Cohen?

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 2h

From his first public interview to his Twitter presence, Steve Cohen has been making waves in the baseball work these past few weeks. Mets fans are excited, and have a right to be. It's a new era!

Mack's Mets
Mets360 - Potential Mets signings among the recent non-tendered players

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

  By  Gus Livaditis  December 4. 2020 The December 2, 2020 deadline for teams to offer arbitration has come and gone and several interesting...

Rising Apple

Mets should seriously consider signing these three non-tendered pitchers

by: Ryan Schlachter Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

With the non-tender deadline now in the past, some intriguing names are available for the New York Mets to go after this offseason The non-tender deadline ...

