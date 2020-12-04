New York Mets
New York Mets not afraid to move fast on Jake Odorizzi (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 17m
The New York Mets aren't waiting for the market to develop for Jake Odorizzi. They're out there leading the charge in contract negotiations.
Rangers hire Chris Young as GM
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1m
Former New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Young has been hired by the Texas Rangers to be the teams new General Manager. This come as a surprise, as it’s just days after he withdrew his name from…
Mets in mix for Jake Odorizzi as starting pitching market heats up
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 48m
In a slow-moving free agent market, the one item in which there has been some action and traction is with starting pitching. The Mets are active in this arena and one pitcher they have expressed
Inbox: Improving Mets' bullpen, possible DH
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
So the Mets made their first significant splash of the offseason, signing reliever Trevor May to a two-year deal. It’s the start of what most expect to be a hyperactive offseason for the team under new owner Steve Cohen, and so it naturally begs the...
Mets bolster bullpen with Trevor May acquisition
by: Michael Ganci — The Daily Stache 2h
Mets bolster bullpen with Trevor May acquisition The New York Mets today announced that they have signed RHP Trevor May to a two-year contract. May, 31, has the 13th-lowest batting average against (.196) over the last two years in the majors (minimum
MMO Roundtable: What Are We Most Excited for from Cohen?
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 2h
From his first public interview to his Twitter presence, Steve Cohen has been making waves in the baseball work these past few weeks. Mets fans are excited, and have a right to be. It's a new era!
Mets360 - Potential Mets signings among the recent non-tendered players
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
By Gus Livaditis December 4. 2020 The December 2, 2020 deadline for teams to offer arbitration has come and gone and several interesting...
Mets should seriously consider signing these three non-tendered pitchers
by: Ryan Schlachter — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
With the non-tender deadline now in the past, some intriguing names are available for the New York Mets to go after this offseason The non-tender deadline ...
